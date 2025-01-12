Spartans Aim High, Offer 2027 Four-Star Playmaker
The Michigan State Spartans are seeking to become a Big Ten title contender once more by actively recruiting the best players in the country. They extended an offer to 2027 four-star versatile athlete Khalil Taylor. He announced the offer on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.
Taylor is a sophomore at Seton-La Salle High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. and is rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports. They also have him rated as the 51st overall recruit in the 2027 class and the second-best in the state of Pennsylvania. He is a serious talent that has extreme upside.
The Spartans are the 10th and latest offer extended to Taylor as he continues to garner high-profile recognition from some of the biggest programs in the country. Half of his offers have come from Big Ten teams as the Spartans join Penn State, Rutgers, Maryland, and Nebraska.
There is a lot of versatile and dynamic potential for Taylor as he is listed as an 'athlete' for his specific position on recruiting profiles. At 5-11, 180 pounds, the four-star sophomore was utilized in the run and pass game all season and could either play running back or wide receiver for the Spartans.
Michigan State assistant head coach and running backs coach Keith Bhonapha was listed as the main recruiter, and Taylor mentioned that they had a "great conversation" that led to the extended offer. That may give some insight as to where Taylor would play when his time comes.
Just finishing his sophomore year of high school football, Taylor was named KDKA Radio Super 7 Player of the Year, a local radio station in Pittsburgh that awarded him the top high school player of the year in Steel City.
The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League Insider named Taylor the No. 2 receiver in their top 20 wide receiver rankings of players within the area. He has gained a significant amount of recognition this season and being ranked a four-star recruit is no joke as well.
If the Spartans are able to land Taylor, they will have a massive weapon in both the run and pass games. He would be a candidate to start and mkae a significant impact in his freshman season with his current talent level. The Spartans are going to fight tooth and nail to earn his commitment.
