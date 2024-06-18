Spartans Are a Significant Contender for Top In-State Lineman
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith were already in for a busy June but also needed a productive June to secure more talent. Coach Smith and his coaching staff have made up the ground in the transfer portal and have hosted official visits to East Lansing, with more set to occur over the next few weeks. After a productive official visit with one of the top prospects from Michigan, the Spartans could soon be in for a significant addition.
Allen Trieu of 247Sports recently reported that Coach Smith and Michigan State are “for sure a leader” to secure the commitment of Derrick Simmons, one of the best defensive linemen in the country and one of the best players from Michigan.
Simmons, a native of Frankenmuth, Michigan, recently took an official visit to East Lansing. Trieu believes the Spartans are a significant contender for signing the talented defensive lineman.
According to 247Sports, Simmons is ranked as the 61st-best defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class. Simmons is listed as the ninth-best player from Michigan in the class, making him one of the top recruiting targets for Smith and his coaching staff. The Spartans securing Simmons’ commitment would arguably be one of the football program’s top signings of the 2025 recruiting class.
According to 247Sports, Simmons has scholarship offers from 11 schools nationwide. In addition to Michigan State’s offer, Simmons has received offers from Illinois, Cincinnati, Northwestern, and Purdue. Michigan State has the obvious home-field advantage over those schools, but there are no guarantees until Simmons announces his commitment.
Smith and his coaching staff have emphasized in-state commitments on the recruiting trail and have done a solid job signing players from Michigan. As Michigan State looks to build the list of 2025 signees, nothing will help the Spartans’ cause on the recruiting trail more than continuing to sign as much of the top talent from Michigan and surrounding states as possible.
For Smith and the Spartans, continued success in the transfer portal over the next few seasons and improving success on the recruiting trail will only shorten the time it takes to begin Michigan State’s turnaround.
