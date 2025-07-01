EXCLUSIVE: Paddy Roth Details Commitment to MSU Baseball
The Michigan State Spartans have already landed multiple commitments in the 2026 baseball class, including right-handed pitcher Paddy Roth, one of the better prospects on the mound.
Roth, who hails from Illinois, holds a Perfect Game grade of 9. This is the second-highest grade, which deems him a "Potential top 10 round pick and/or highest level college prospect."
Roth recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to update his commitment and more.
"Michigan State has been my dream school ever since I was little," he said. "Growing up, I was always a Spartan fan. My grandpa played baseball at Michigan State, and I’ve always known that is what I want to do.
"My family and I tried to go to as many football games as we could when I was younger. This opportunity has truly been a dream come true."
How has the recruit's process been going since he committed to Michigan State?
"My recruitment since committing has been great," Roth said. "Staying in contact with the staff at MSU and updating them on my game has made my recruiting process a lot easier. The most important thing that has happened since I committed has definitely been just growing my relationship with the entire coaching staff."
The Michigan State commit detailed what is next for him in his recruiting process.
"My next steps in my recruiting process are staying as close as I can to the coaching staff at Michigan State," Roth said. "At the same time, I always want to keep an open mind in case of any sudden changes. I truly think that I have found the place where I will feel the most comfortable at."
The prospect hopes to continue to embrace the campus before he starts classes in East Lansing.
"Yes, I plan to visit Michigan State as much as I can until I step on campus as a student," Roth said. "I love the feel of East Lansing, and it truly feels like home to me. I am a firm believer in making the campus feel like a home to you before you really become a student."
The commit left a message for the fans of the Green and White.
"My message to Michigan State fans is thank you for letting me become a part of the Spartan family," Roth said. "I can’t wait to step on campus and become a Spartan Dawg for you guys. Let’s roll! GO GREEN!"
