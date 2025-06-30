Michigan State Offers '26 Five-Star Wing
Michigan State basketball's activity on the recruiting trail has ramped up, and the Spartans, as usual, are aiming high.
According to Millennium High School basketball (Goodyear, Arizona), Michigan State has offered class of 2026 five-star small forward Cameron Holmes.
Holmes is ranked the No. 3 class of 2026 recruit in Arizona, the No. 5 small forward in his class and the No. 16 overall player in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He is the younger brother of DaRon Holmes II of the Denver Nuggets. He was selected in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft after a stellar final season at Dayton, in which he was named Co-Atlantic 10 Player of the Year and Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year. He was named a second-team All-American and earned his second All-Atlantic 10 First Team honors.
Cameron Holmes also has offers from Oklahoma, UCLA, Texas, Kansas, Gonzaga, Dayton, Oregon, TCU and Georgetown, among others.
247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein evaluated the prospect back in December:
"Holmes is a well-built lefty wing who has continued to develop his skill-set. He was showing clear signs of shooting progression over the summer, and that has continued into the season, as he’s a threat to make threes, pull-ups, and even an occasional tough shot, with a much more fluid release than we saw when he was younger.
"He has good positional size, strength, and length on the wing. He also has a solid feel for the game and is a reliable decision-maker as a passer, particularly in the middle of the court. Holmes is not a dynamic handler, and hasn’t been much of a creator to this point, but is now starting to make some physical drives to take advantage of his physical tools.
"With his wing size, increasingly strong frame, developing shot-making, steady decision-making, and some untapped defensive upside, he's trending towards a well-rounded two-way player."
Michigan State has yet to land a prospect from the class of 2026. Earning Cameron Holmes' commitment would be one of the program's biggest gets in recent years.
It would also be arguably the first major commitment under J Batt as athletic director.
Keep up with all things Michigan State recruiting when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our lively community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.