Michigan State Offers '26 Four-Star SG
Michigan State basketball recruiting is starting to ramp up as the Spartans have extended another offer to one of the best the class of 2026 has to offer.
Jasiah Jervis of Archbishop Stepinac in New York announced on social media on Saturday that he has been offered by Michigan State.
Jervis, a four-star shooting guard, is ranked the No. 5 class of 2026 recruit in New York, the No. 13 shooting guard in his class and the No. 102 overall player in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He also has offers from Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. John's, Villanova, NC State, Pitt, Illinois and Northwestern, among others.
Jervis showed out at the NBPA Top 100 Camp and has impressed for the New York Renaissance (NY Rens) of the Nike EYBL.
Here's what ON3's Jamie Shaw had to say about the prospect regarding his performance from the first day of the NBPA Top 100 Camp:
"There is value in a player’s ability to fill in the gaps on a team. Maybe not be the primary, go-to option, but always be able to provide what his team needs in any given moment. Jasiah Jervis used his ability to confidently pass, shoot, and handle to consistently create advantages on the floor.
"Jervis has a sturdy frame, listed at 6-foot-5. He reinitiated the offense, knocked down shots, and he moved the ball well, consistently elevating the floor of his team. Jervis is not afraid of the moment finishing with 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists in his first game, going 7-13 from the field."
Michigan State doesn't have any commits from the class of 2026 yet. The Spartans, of course, struck gold with Jase Richardson, who was just selected in the first round of the NBA Draft, which should help with recruiting.
Then again, Jervis has interest in Rutgers, which produced two lottery picks in this week's draft. That, of course, should make the Scarlet Knights an intriguing destination as well, as well as the proximity to home.
Jervis has an official visit to Rutgers scheduled for Oct. 17-19.
