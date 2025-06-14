MSU Basketball Offers Four-Star Forward From NJ
Michigan State basketball has been extending offers to the class of 2026, a crucial recruiting class for the Spartans, who could be losing a good amount of its roster to either graduation or the NBA Draft next offseason.
On Saturday, class of 2026 four-star forward Julius Avent announced on social media that he has received an offer from the Spartans.
Avent, who plays for Bergen Catholic High School in New Jersey, is ranked the No. 3 class of 2026 prospect in his state and the No. 17 power forward in the class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Avent was one of the standouts at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in South Carolina, which Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was reportedly in attendance for.
"Julius Avent had a very good weekend, opening the eyes of many onlookers," wrote On3's Jamie Shaw, who listed him as one of his "top performers" from the event. "Nothing with his game was flashy, but it was the workmanlike effort he brought that created production. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 17.5 points, scoring at each level with consistency. He showed he can create advantages at multiple levels."
Avent has also received offers from Washington, Villanova, Seton Hall, Xavier, Virginia Tech and Iowa State, among others.
The New Jersey prospect was also in Memphis last month for the Nike EYBL Session 2.
"Julius Avent (PSA Cardinals) had a nice weekend, and was able to show different facets to his game," Shaw had written. "He has a strong frame with nice length. And he was able to move between the interior and perimeter throughout the course of the game.
"He is going to have to work on his efficiency, and some of that might come from his average athleticism, but he was able to rebound his area and show some awareness in the passing lanes."
It's very likely that Michigan State junior forward Coen Carr could declare for the NBA Draft after this season, and the Spartans will also be losing senior forwards Jaxon Kohler, and while transfer Kaleb Glenn has two years of eligibility remaining and freshman Cam Ward will likely be returning, it will be crucial that the Spartans have depth on the wing.
