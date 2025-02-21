Top MSU 2026 Hoops Target Joining Elite AAU Squad
Michigan State is heavily recruiting 2026 guard prospect Steven Reynolds III out of Washington High School in South Bend, Indiana.
The state's No. 1 prospect, per 247Sports. is an astounding playmaker and a lights-out shooter with good handles and big-time basketball IQ. Izzo has made many moves to see him in person, and there might not be a higher player on the Spartans' recruiting board.
Nike Meanstreets EYBL announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday that Reynolds would be joining the team for the summer of 2025. Meanstreets competes on one of the most elite AAU circuits in the country, and it will be a golden opportunity for Reynolds to not only showcase his ability -- but hone it.
I spoke with his Washington coach, Ryan Varga, this past September. He highlighted what made Reynolds, a coach's son, so special. For one, it's his IQ, which is "off the charts."
"Almost to the point where he's ahead, so it can kind of be his downfall too because his teammates are still trying to catch up to him," Varga said. "But he does an excellent job of coaching them up and getting them where they need to be. You could say anything you want about him shooting. He can shoot it from anywhere. Tremendous mid-range shooter. Which, you know, the analytics tell you not to get to that mid-range, but with him, there isn't a mid-range shot that he takes that I don't think is going in.
"He is a very underrated passer. He can really pass the ball. I've never seen anybody rebound and put the outlet pass right in the breadbasket for a layup more than he does. So just having an extra coach on the floor who is very skilled makes things kind of look easy, makes me look a heck of a lot better."
Reynolds is from a basketball family; both of his parents played, and his sisters Amiyah and Mila are playing at Purdue, with a third, Kira, on the way.
"I mean, he was shooting 3s at a very young age," Varga told me. "He's always out there, just always has a ball in his hand. You could definitely tell -- a coach's son. And one that's been around the game a long time. All of his sisters are playing [two, Amiyah and Mila, are currently at Purdue, and Kira is on her way], so he's sitting at the edge of the bench. It's funny, I was going through film from my first year, about eight years ago, and there he is right at the edge of the bench. So it's kind of full circle that he's in the position he is right now."
