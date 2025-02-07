EXCLUSIVE: Athletic DB Prospect Talks MSU Offer
California might just be the best state for football talent; alongside Texas, Florida and Georgia, it has the best blue-chips at the top, and the depth of the state's talent pool is deep. Four-stars can run 20 or 25 deep in any given ranking from a recruiting site.
Three-stars in California or the other golden football havens might be better than four-stars elsewhere. Overlooked three-stars can turn into the best college football has to offer, making scouts look genius.
Hence the reason why Michigan State is recruiting the Golden State so hard. The staff has West Coast ties and is familiar with the territory thanks to their Oregon State days. Whereas the Spartans are looking to build pipelines in their home state and the Midwest, it's about maintaining such in regard to California.
The Spartans have hit the state hard this winter, and they just offered defensive back Isaiah Lucero out of Northview High School in Covina. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder is the No. 79 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 134 prospect in the state, per 247Sports, which has him rated as a three-star.
I spoke to Lucero, who said that the Spartans are a "blessing" and the offer and relationship with the Green and White is "like a dream come true."
Blue Adams is in his second offseason as Michigan State's secondary coach and has taken on the responsibilities left by former Spartans cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, a California native who left for UCLA in December. Adams has to fill the shoes on the recruiting trail, especially in Martin's best state for recruiting. According to Lucero, Adams is doing a good job of it.
"It was his energy that stood out to me," Lucero told me. "I feel like we locked in quick. ... When I first met him, his energy was out the roof. He talked for 30 minutes and in 30 minutes, we connected very well together."
Lucero said that Adams took the most interest in his speed, football IQ, and aggression at cornerback -- which look to be hallmarks of the prototypical Spartans corner under Adams' tutelage. An example of Lucero's speed can be seen in his verified personal best 100-meter dash time of 11.19.
Lucero currently has nine offers.
