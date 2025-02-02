MSU Football Offers Elite ATH/RB
Michigan State has been on a recruiting tear, thanks to the current contact period. Spartans coaches have travelled all over the country this winter to capitalize on recruiting before spring football starts.
One of the most recent offers went to Maryland 2026 running back Damon Ferguson, as Ferguson announced on social media on Wednesday. The Milford Mill Academy product is a three-star athlete, designated as such by 247Sports. He is a four-star per the site's composite rankings and the No. 22 athlete in the country as well as the No. 353 overall prospect.
Michigan State has offered a handful of talented running backs of blue-chip caliber in the 2026 class. Four-star Ohio runner Shahn Alston left the Spartans out of his top teams ahead of his All-American Bowl commitment, and they might be losing ground on another four-star Buckeye state back in Favour Akih.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Maryland native fits the measurables we have seen in the typical Keith Bhonapha-coached running back. Smaller, compact frame that is able to run angry and bounce or break tackles. Bhonapha likes backs that "fall forward."
"I think I'm less on 'He has to be this big.' I've been fortunate enough to coach some really good players over the course of my career and some of the best ones have not fit the criteria that everybody wants," Bhonapha said before the 2024 season. "I do think this -- talked about the fundamentals already. When it comes to playing with great posture, your ability to transition. I think the next of that is going to be that ability to be a consistent runner. I think that comes in different shapes and sizes. A guy that is always falling forward. We're asking about catching the ball out the backfield. A guy that you can see on film catching the ball out the backfield."
Michigan State also likes versatile athletes. That is where Ferguson's athlete label comes into play. A high football IQ and understanding of the game is crucial, and there is a good chance the Spartans see that in Ferguson if they have made a push to land him.
The staff is guarding their carefully cultivated culture; it requires them to be selective.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
