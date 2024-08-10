What is MSU Football's Prototypical Ball Carrier?
Historically, the Michigan State running back has no set or defined characteristic.
Lorenzo White, perhaps the greatest rusher to where Green and White -- a shifty 5-foot-11, 220-pounds. The bruising, rough hewn Blake Ezor was 5-foot-9, 181-pounds. Fast forward. Javon Ringer, explosive All-American who rushed for over 1,600 yards. 5-9, 209. Le'Veon Bell, All-American bell-cow measuring 6-2, 237. Kind of a do-it-all back in terms of style. Kenneth Walker III had potentially the best single season in Spartans history. 5-10, 210.
Walker was probably the most prototypical in terms of NFL traits.
All of the running backs named played for different coaches George Perles, Mark Dantonio and Mel Tucker, respectively. All had different staffs. Different prototypes for different eras. Therein lies the question -- what is the prototype for Jonathan Smith's Spartans?
Running backs coach Keith Bhonapha answered that question on Thursday.
"I think I'm less on 'He has to be this big.' I've been fortunate enough to coach some really good players over the course of my career and some of the best ones have not fit the criteria that everybody wants," Bhonapha told reporters. "I do think this -- talked about the fundamentals already. When it comes to playing with great posture, your ability to transition. I think the next of that is going to be that ability to be a consistent runner. I think that comes in different shapes and sizes. A guy that is always falling forward. We're asking about catching the ball out the backfield. A guy that you can see on film catching the ball out the backfield."
Bhonapha's running back room seems to have a mix of everything. Nate Carter, who led the team in rushing last season, will be the primary back. The 5-foot-10, 202-pounder is the most complete ball carrier on the team and the Spartans will rely on him to get the ground game going. Transfer Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams rushed for over 1,000 yards last season at UMass, but he seems to be more of a one-cut runner who will need to be stronger through contact.
The two freshman running backs, Brandon Tullis and Makhi Frazier looked great in drills. Both are on different ends of the spectrum from a physicality standpoint. Tullis is 6-1, 217, while Frazier is 5-10, 214. Frazier is well-balanced and already seems like a mature runner.
Bhonapha's coveted traits -- good hands, balance as a runner, speed, and fundamentals are a premium. While the sort of traits Bhonapha is looking for will likely be found in most blue-chip running back recruits, he isn't afraid to go looking in unconventional places. That's where the two-way "athlete" comes in.
"I talked about you know, guys playing both sides of the ball. I think that gives us a big opportunity to really evaluate their [football intelligence]," Bhonapha said. "Because if a guy can play both sides of the ball in high school. ... Doing those sort of background checks can see what kind of football mind he has, we're already ahead of the curve. I think at the end of the day, I want those guys that are hungry, that are competitive, and have that urge to continue to take the next step. That's really what I'm looking for. But you know, they gotta be fast. I know that. They gotta be able to score touchdowns."
Good Spartans teams have traditionally had good running games. Think of the 2010 and 2011 teams with Bell and Edwin Baker. The 2013 and 2014 teams, a combined 24-3, were led by Jeremy Langford. The 1965 and 1966 national championship teams had Clinton Jones, if you want to go back further.
The Smith era will look to re-establish a dominant Spartans run game. It will just have its own prototype.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
