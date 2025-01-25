Spartans Dealt Bad News on Recruiting in Ohio
Michigan State is targeting the state of Ohio heavily for the 2026 recruiting cycle, looking to build on positive momentum it made with some big-time blue-chip targets. After the early contact period began for what is now the senior class, the Spartans applied a full press.
In their goal to establish a foothold in Midwest recruiting, Ohio is critical. It is the deepest and most talented state in the region, by far. Recruiting Ohio's best is an incredibly difficult task -- Ohio State has a vice grip on the blue-chips, and much of the Big Ten's best and the SEC are not far behind.
Four-star linebacker Cincere Johnson of Glenville is among the nation's best; the 247Sports Composite rankings rates him just outside of the Top 100 and ranked the No. 7 linebacker in the class.
The Spartans made an effort for Johnson. He had told me last summer his first call on midnight of the early contact period's first day was Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi.
"I love Coach Rossi, he's a great coach," Johnson said. "Obviously he's from Minnesota, and he's produced talent, he's a coach. He develops kids and amazing coach, high energy coach, somebody that develops. ... What sticks out to me, from a game standpoint. ... Obviously [he] loves the sport and loves what he do, he pushes the guys to be better every day. Another point for me, outside of football, develop me as a person and a player."
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker offers a lot to like -- a college ready frame, instincts, and explosive athleticism. He told me the Spartans were looking at him for off-the-ball linebacker or Chad Wilt's standup rush end, which fits his measurables.
Unfortunately for the Spartans, Michigan State is now out of the race. Hayes Fawcett of On3 released Johnson's finalists, which included Texas A&M, Penn State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Kentucky, Louisville, Oregon, Stanford and Oklahoma.
While the loss was likely inevitable and won't sting much for some, it points to a big issue that has been as glaring as it is obvious. The biggest programs with the NIL collectives are the ones in the driver's seat. For the Spartans to land the Cincere Johnsons of the world, it will come down to NIL unless Smith can quickly establish Michigan State as the place to be.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
