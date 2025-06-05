EXCLUSIVE: KJ Deriso Recaps His Michigan State OV
The Michigan State Spartans recently had many standout players on campus for an official visit in East Lansing. One of the players that they had in attendance was KJ Deriso.
Deriso is a three-star prospect from Whitewater High School in Fayetteville, Georgia, who plays cornerback and has been recruited to play the position by many solid schools like Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Michigan State.
The 6-foot-1 corner recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to recap his visit.
"I had a great visit," Deriso said. "Everybody on the staff whom I came in contact with showed lots of hospitality, and the way they showed love to me and my family really stood out. It felt like we were instantly part of one big family.
"The coaches were super engaging, and getting to know a couple of the players helped me see the school from another point of view. The facilities are incredible, and I can definitely see myself growing both as an athlete and as a person here."
On his visit, Deriso had the chance to connect with many of the coaches. Two of the coaches he had the chance to really connect with in East Lansing. Those coaches were Blue Adams and Jonathan Smith. Both coaches will play a huge role in his development if he chooses to commit and play at Michigan State.
"While talking to coach Smith, you can tell he has a plan for the future of the program, but speaking to him one on one really helped me see and understand the bigger picture of what they’re doing with the program going into year two," Deriso said. "Coach Blue sat me down and talked to me about the good things that I do as a player and things I need to improve on. I like that in a coach because he will always push me to improve."
Did the visit meet, exceed or underwhelm compared to his expectations?
"The visit exceeded my expectations," Deriso said. "It being my first OV really set the tone for the rest of the visits that I may take."
Deriso has two key visits coming up that have already been made.
"I have a visit to USF the 6th and Louisville the 20th."
The Michigan State target has a commitment timeline in mind as he looks to commit sooner rather than later.
"I want to commit by the end of the month."
