Spartans Extend Offer to 2026 Three-Star OL
The Michigan State Spartans have been relentless all offseason in their recruiting approach and it does not stop now as they extended an offer to 2026 three-star interior offensive lineman Jax Tanner.
He announced the offer on social media on Thursday afternoon.
Tanner is a current junior at Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian, Idaho. According to 247Sports, Tanner is a three-star recruit, the 30th-ranked player in the country at his position and No. 2 class of 2026 recruit in the state of Idaho. Tanner is a very sought-after prospect around college football.
The Spartans join 15 other schools in the race for Tanner, including their bitter rival, the Michigan Wolverines. Oregon, Tennessee, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Utah and BYU are just to name a few that have previously extended offers to Tanner.
At 6-4, 275 pounds, Tanner was a menace in his junior season of high school ball. He won the 2024 Gatorade Player of the Year award in the state of Idaho, allowing zero sacks and administering 115 pancake blocks. Not to mention he is a track & field athlete in shot put and discus, per 247Sports.
Winning the award for best player in your state as a junior says a lot about what level of player Tanner already is. With even more time to develop, he will be a force to be reckoned with on whichever campus he goes to in a couple years. This would be a major signing for the Spartans if they get him.
Looking at footage of Tanner playing this past season, he is a man amongst boys at the high school level. He looks to be two times the size of many of the pass rushers that are stacking up against him, and the feeling may be that he could start as a freshman for the Spartans if he commits.
Within the 2026 class, the Spartans have extended offers to eight other offensive lineman that are still deciding where they will play ball. Tanner is definitely amongst the top recruits that Michigan State wants at that position and would be an impact player maybe even as a freshman.
