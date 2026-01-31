Darryn Peterson's Emphatic Slam Puts Exclamation Point on Impressive First Half vs. BYU

In a battle of top NBA prospects on Saturday afternoon, Darryn Peterson and No. 14 Kansas hosted AJ Dybantsa and No. 13 BYU at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.

Peterson and the Jayhawks got the better of Dybantsa and the Cougars in the first half, taking a 20-point lead into halftime thanks to the ridiculous play of the Kansas star freshman.

Peterson scored 18 first-half points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor, to go along with two rebounds, an assist and three steals. His offensive game has really come along as Kansas has gotten deeper into conference play, and it's no coincidence that he's also the healthiest he's been all year after working through an early season hamstring strain.

Peterson's impressive first half performance was capped by a ridiculous slam over two BYU defenders to stretch the Jayhawks' lead to 21.

OMG DARRYN PETERSON😱



“I’m no doctor Jay, but I think he’s feeling pretty good right now.” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/EPoFnjfKRe — ESPN (@espn) January 31, 2026

Peterson's offensive game is simply ridiculous, and his scoring seems effortless.

As for Dybantsa, he scored seven points in 17 first-half minutes for the Cougars, who will look to mount a comeback in the second frame.

