Spartans Making Play for Rising '27 Running Back
Michigan State took another step in the 2027 class, extending an offer to running back Elijah Kimball from Buffalo New York.
He announced the offer on social media on Tuesday.
While not ranked on any sites yet, Kimble has been garnering plenty of Power Four attention recently. Big Ten foes Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio State and others have extended offers to the up-and-coming back.
Only a 2027, Kimble is sure to continue to receive plenty more offers. Michigan State will have to build a solid foundation for its relationship with Kimble and convey its message and what the program has to offer.
Kimble is an absolute spark plug out of the backfield. His vision, elusiveness and contact balance make him a nightmare to contain. His acceleration is far beyond his years and outruns even the speediest defensive backs on his way to the end zone.
The Spartans have been putting a major emphasis on bulking up the run game. Jonathan Smith and his staff have been hard after a number of offensive linemen who can execute the blocks required within the Spartan offense. Adding an elusive back with home run-hitting ability can add an extra layer to the offense and pose a true threat to any defense,
Running backs coach Keith Bhonapha seems to be taking the responsibility of building the relationship and being the point of contact for Kimble. A well-respected coach, coach Bhonapha is the guy for the job when it comes to communication and selling the program on its culture, vision for the future and the role he sees for each and every one of his players.
Guys like Nate Carter have praised Smith and Bhonapha for the way they have gone about their business and implemented their system. The praise of guys like Carter, who are taking the next step to the NFL, is a big-time feather in the cap for the Michigan State coaching staff. It gives a ton of credibility to the program and can be a major selling point for elite running back prospects who want to be developed.
The development the Spartans can offer might be their biggest tool in the recruitment of Kimble, among others.
