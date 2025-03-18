WATCH: MSU's Jonathan Smith Speaks After Spring Ball Day 1
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State football conducted its first practice of spring camp on Tuesday.
The Spartans have a solid blend of returners and newcomers, and Tuesday was the first opportunity for all of them to display their talents as one collective unit.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith addressed the media afterward, recapping the day, giving updates and more.
You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from Smith's opening statement:
"Well, tough act to follow. But do want to echo some congrats on a Big Ten championship for Coach Izzo. This basketball team has been so fun to watch throughout the year. And obviously, best of luck herein his 27th consecutive NCAA Tournament starting Friday.
"But he's not alone. I mean, we got a lot of good things going, too. Women's basketball, best of luck. Another back-to-back years making the tournament. We'll be cheering them on. Hockey, again, going for a tournament championship Saturday night.
"I'll try to get out to that one, for sure. And Adam's [Nightingale] doing a phenomenal job with that team. Gymnastics is going this weekend to the Big Ten Tournament. We wish them the best of luck, as well.
"But on our end, it is -- excited to get started. We did Practice 1 this morning. A lot of work goes into that. These guys in the weight room, all of that, January, February and half of March with them. And so, it was great to get back out there with them. I actually told the team at the end of practice that I do. So many guys -- body changes, faster, explosions, you can see it, you can just feel it out in practice. So again, Coach Mack [Mike MacDonald] and his staff have done a great job getting us ready for this part.
"And it's always an exciting time. First look at 27 new guys. And it's not just all about the first look at those guys, the opportunity to see these guys that have been in the program every year. Some have played college football for two or three years. Across the board, on our roster, to see the development and excited about working with them for 15 practices."
