Spartans Extend Offer to Rising 2027 TE
On Monday, Michigan State offered tight end Jordan Karhoff, who announced the offer on social media.
Karhoff is a 6-foot-4 tight end with great physicality and solid pass-catching ability. When playing tight to the formation, Karhoff excels at physically dominating and pancaking his opponent regularly. He is also versatile enough to split out wide and create nightmare 1-on-1 matchups for the defense, much like we see the Spartans do with Jack Velling at times.
Karhoff will definitely benefit from a college weight room. Currently at 215 pounds, he still has plenty of room to keep building on his body and taking himself to the next level. The potential is through the roof for Karhoff.
Michigan State becomes the latest in a string of offers for the rising star in recent weeks, including offers from Wisconsin, Tennessee, Cincinnati and more. Overall, Karhoff boasts 13 offers already, and with this kind of momentum, will surely grab plenty more.
The Spartans become only the second Big Ten team to extend an offer, which may bode well for the Spartans later on. Getting in early and building a relationship with recruits is extremely important, and Jonathan Smith and this staff know it.
As Michigan State continues to expand its recruiting trail out west, it is also ensuring to keep the pipeline open to the Ohio area, which has treated the Spartans well over the years. Likewise, Michigan State has always been at its best when it has had a reliable and versatile tight end that can serve as a quarterback's safety valve.
Pair these things together and you see just why the Spartan staff made this connection so quickly. Tight ends coach Brian Wozniak has been with Smith for a long time, coaching together at Oregon State for six seasons before departing for East Lansing.
This likely means Wozniak and Smith are on the same page when it comes to the kinds of players they are looking for and who will fit in both culturally and schematically. Clearly something stands out to the staff that makes them think that Karhoff is that kind of guy, and we'll see if the feeling is mutual for the Columbus native.
