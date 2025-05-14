REPORT: Spartan Coaching Staff Visits 2026 Three-Star OL
The Michigan State Spartans are into year three of the journey to land in-state, three-star 2026 prospect Khalief Canty Jr., out of Detroit. The Spartans' coaching staff had a chance to view him in person during preseason workouts at Cass Technical High School.
Reported by Kenny Jordan of SpartanMag, several Michigan State coaches were in attendance to view the workout of Canty inside the gym at Cass Tech. Offensive line coach Jim Michalczik, defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, and assistant head coach Keith Bhonapha were all in attendance.
Despite being an offensive player, Canty witnessed several coaches tied to the defensive side of the ball in attendance to watch him work out. Even if they are not looking to transition him to a defensive lineman, having more coaches with the Green and White shows how strong the interest really is.
The Spartans first showed interest in Canty several years ago, extending him an offer in December of 2022. They have since hosted him for a visit in the summer of 2024 and have scheduled him to visit once more in June of this year. Canty is one of the top prospects on the Spartans' radar.
There is a strong relationship between Cass Tech and the Spartan program, with several former alumni tied to both schools. Former Spartans running back Jaren Mangham, wide receiver Sebastian Brown, and cornerback Kalon Gervin are just a few names of Technicians, turned Spartans.
20 total offers have come in for the soon-to-be high school senior, showing the most interest in the Spartans, North Carolina, and Missouri. The in-state ties to Michigan State will benefit them greatly when it comes to decision time, as Canty is narrowing his search by the day.
Canty is the 10th-best player in the state while being the 55th overall offensive tackle in the country for the 2026 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. This is a program-changing type of player that could see a starting role in his freshman year.
National signing day for 2026 recruits is in early February of next year, and the Spartans will likely continue their recruitment of Canty to that point, hoping he chooses to spend his college ball in East Lansing. It will be a four-year recruiting journey to land the three-star in-state prospect.
Ensure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.