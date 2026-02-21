MSU in Line for Official Visit With Top 2027 EDGE

As the college football offseason continues, Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff are staying active on the high school recruiting trail.

Over the past few weeks, the Spartans have made significant progress with several of their top targets in the 2027 recruiting class, including a three-star EDGE who is reportedly eyeing an official visit (OV) with Michigan State in the near future.

Three-Star 2027 EDGE Eyeing Michigan State Official Visit

Last month, the new Michigan State staff under Fitzgerald re-offered Chris Kasky, a four-star EDGE from Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The former Michigan State staff had been pursuing Kasky throughout the 2027 cycle, and the new staff has quickly gained momentum with the young pass rusher, establishing the Spartans as serious contenders in his recruitment.

Although several programs are actively pursuing Kasky, he has started scheduling OVs with some of his top schools. The four-star EDGE recently told Rivals’ Greg Smith that he has locked in visits to Iowa and Missouri and plans to schedule additional trips with Michigan State, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Getting Kasky on campus for an OV would be a key step in the Spartans’ pursuit of him, allowing Fitzgerald and his staff to strengthen their relationship with him and improve Michigan State’s standing in his recruitment.

Kasky is one of the top pass rushers in the country and is coming off an impressive junior season at Nazareth Academy, where, according to his X, he recorded 70 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks.

Michigan State's Quindarius Dunnigan celebrates a sack against Western Michigan during the second quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He would be an excellent addition to the Spartans’ 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 416 overall player nationally, the No. 39 EDGE, and the No. 14 prospect from Illinois.

While there’s no clear frontrunner in Kasky’s recruitment, Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives Iowa the best chance to land the Nazareth Academy star, at 51.6%, with Illinois a close second at 22.9%.

Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Michigan State Spartans helmet sits on a bench during the second half game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Still, as of now, Kasky hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision, giving the Spartans time to make up ground in his recruitment, especially if they can lock in an OV date with the four-star pass rusher.

If Michigan State can continue to make progress with Kassky in the coming months and impress him during his OV this spring or summer, the Spartans should be well-positioned to compete for one of the EDGEs in the 2027 class.

