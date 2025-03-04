EXCLUSIVE: MSU OL Target Talks Coaching Staff
The late, great NFL writer Paul "Dr. Z" Zimmerman always preached the importance of talking to the offensive linemen as a reporter. They are among the smartest players on the field and can give the best insights. There is a deep admiration for the trench players.
It's easy to love the "big nasties."
Michigan State is feeling that way toward 2026 offensive tackle Roseby Lubintus of Timber Creek Regional High School in New Jersey. The Spartans have locked in an official visit with the prospect for June 13-15 (per a social media post), and the interest is climbing.
At the head of Lubintus' recruitment is offensive line coach Jim Michalczik.
"He kept it real, like 100 percent wise," Lubintus said. "He was one of the coaches that has real questions, that he was really interested in me for real and like showed me that I got true talent and the way his schools works."
Lubintus, 6-foot-6 and a self-reported 360 pounds as of right now, has the right combination of length and explosive athleticism that Michalczik has preferred for his tackles; running a wide-zone run scheme, those kinds of traits and tools are vital.
Of how he will be used at Michigan State, Lubintus said he will learn more about it in June.
"I know for sure that when we planned the official visit that we're going to be talking about it more," he said. "Really, like, for me to learn the actual way the scheme works. So, as of right now, it is unclear, but I know we'll definitely be talking about it when I go out there."
Lubintus has 12 offers from programs such as Penn State, Florida, Syracuse, West Virginia, Boston College and more. He has official visits set up with the Nittany Lions and Mountaineers as of this moment.
Penn State specifically is one of the best recruiting schools in the nation, and a look at the past several NFL Drafts will tell one all they need to know about how efficient things are in Happy Valley.
The Nittany Lions' recruitment of Lubintus might be a telling sign of the player he could be at the college level.
"What I'm told is I have good bend for a person my size," Lubintus said. "I work fast, I feel like I'm a good learner, I pick up things quick. Extremely strong for my size. I definitely lock in when I can, quick learner, and size in general."
