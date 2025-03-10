Top Transfer Safety Getting Interest From MSU
The transfer portal will open up for the spring window on April 16, but it looks like the Michigan State Spartans and coach Jonathan Smith are trying to get ahead.
Per Andrew Nemec of High School On SI, Bowling Green redshirt freshman safety Tracy Revels put his name in the portal and is receiving a plethora of attention from Michigan State, Oklahoma State, and other programs.
"He intends to take visits at the conclusion of spring ball, as he continues to hear from new schools," Nemec wrote. "Revels will have three years of eligibility remaining. His departure marks yet another significant blow to the Falcons' secondary, as he marks the fifth significant contributor from last season's secondary to depart.
"Coming out of Liberty-Eylau (Texas) in the class of 2023, Revels was a three-sport star, who competed in football, basketball and track and field. But football was his specialty, and he was rated a three-star prospect and the nation's No. 118 safety by 247Sports.
"During the recruiting process, the Texas recruit generated double-digit offers, including Arkansas State, Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Tulsa, UMass, UTSA and others. After initially committing to UTSA, Revels reopened his recruitment as a senior and both verbally committed and signed to Bowling Green in December 2022."
Revels is 6-foot-1, 185 pounds and he played in all 12 games during the 2024 season, starting in seven of them. He notched 40 tackles and one defended pass.
The Spartans lost a good chunk of their defensive backs room in the winter window; rebuilding the secondary is likely high on the list for Smith, and considering the injuries that ravaged the third level in 2024, an emphasis on depth will be required.
What might not be a position of need can become a dire situation in the blink of an eye -- last season the Spartans were losing players to injury at an alarming rate. Smith stated in media availabilities this offseason that he knew there would be a heavy reload through the portal.
A stronger NIL collective in Year 2 of Smith would go a long way in aiding the green and white in building the right roster.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
