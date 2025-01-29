Spartans Hungry For Defensive Playmaker, Offer 2026 Three-Star CB
The Michigan State Spartans recently showed major interest in one of the more sought-after defenders in next year's recruiting class as 2026 three-star cornerback Danny Odem was extended an offer from the Spartans, he announced via social media on Tuesday.
Odem is currently a junior at First Academy High School in Orlando, Florida and is regarded as one of the state's top players. According to 247Sports, Odem is ranked the 43rd overall recruit in Florida and the 23rd ranked cornerback in the nation.
As many high school players do, Odem was a two-way player, working in at wide receiver and cornerback. Standing 6-1, 170 pounds, the young star has shown incredible quickness and directional agility to evade defenders. His strength and size will only improve through the years.
There have already 19 different schools that are knocking on Odem's door, hoping to garner a commitment from the speedy corner. He has gained interest from top programs such as Florida, Penn State, Ole Miss, Wisconsin and several others. Odem is a hot commodity for any program.
As mentioned in Odem's social media post, he was recruited mainly by Spartans secondary coach Blue Adams who has prior experience in the area. He worked as an assistant safeties and defensive backs coach for the Miami Dolphins (2012 to 2015) and secondary coach at South Florida (2017 to 2018).
Adams is extremely familiar with the recruiting landscape of that area and was the right man for the job to try and win over a highly touted recruit. With one more year of high school ball left, Odem's commitment will likely be coming sooner than later.
Despite having to compete with the top schools in Odem's home state, Michigan State has a history of recruiting well in the Sunshine State. On last year's team, there were seven Spartans from Florida, including defensive backs Charles Brantley, Nikai Martinez and Andrew Brinson IV.
Michigan State has made the cornerback a priority of the future as it has offered a total of 44 cornerbacks in the 2026 class, the most of any position that the Spartans have recruited. Odem is one of the top three-stars to receive an offer and would be a great fit in East Lansing.
