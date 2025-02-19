REPORT: MSU Hoops in the Mix for Top 50 2026 Guard
Michigan State basketball and Coach Tom Izzo focused on forwards in the 2025 recruiting class. For 2026? It is the guard position. And either one would do just fine.
The Spartans are high on Indiana guard Steven Reynolds III, for example. DeZhon Hall is another they have shown interest in.
Now, it looks like a new player has stepped into the game -- St. Rose (New Jersey) guard Jayden Hodge. Hodge is a Top 50 prospect (the 247Sports Composite rankings have him at No. 44 nationally) and the 6-foot-6 prospect is getting a lot of attention from just about everyone.
Hodge recently told SpartanMag's Jamie Shaw that Michigan State is one of the schools who are vying from him.
"They’re coached really well, and they’re having a really good season," Hodge said. Watching them play, they play hard every possession and they all defend. I love to see that. Coach (Tom) Izzo is a great coach and he gets the most out of his players.”
Between Jeremy Fears Jr., Jaden Akins, Jase Richardson and Tre Holloman's success, there is a lot to like for a guard who wants to be developed at the college level. All have come along nicely under Izzo's coaching.
Hodge described his game to Shaw, which is influenced by several NBA talents.
“I’m a two-way guard who does a bit of everything,” Hodge said. “I can facilitate, knock down threes, get to the rim, and finish. Getting to the rim is probably my best attribute. But I take pride in my defense. In high school, I can guard mostly the one through four. I’m shooting the ball a lot better this year, that is something I focused all off-season on. I’m making a lot more which is making it a lot easier to get to the rim.
"I watch a lot of Josh Hart. I love how he plays. He plays hard and with so much energy, playing defense and attacking the offensive glass. I watch some Jayson Tatum too, I like how he scores.”
Izzo likes two-way guards, and one can bet that the heat will be turned up with an offer very soon.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
