EXCLUSIVE: Why 2026 MSU Football Commit is Huge For Recruiting
Michigan State 2026 commit Joey Caudill has the distinction of being the Spartans' first of the cycle. That's a big responsibility, believe it or not; in the era of social media and the ability to connect with anyone at any moment, Caudill has the opportunity to be a spokesperson, a representative for the green and white's recruiting efforts.
"It means a lot to me, being that person, it means something," Caudill told me. "Helping recruit other guys -- it's special to build that class up and just be a leader ... try to get other guys to join on the train."
The program felt like home for Caudill from the jump, and he found it easy to connect with the people. He said that how they approach things in East Lansing was a selling point, too.
"They're all business there, and they're down-to-earth people; you can do more with them besides football," Caudill said of the program. "I think that really meant a lot to me."
That should be easy for him to pitch to others. Caudill isn't alone. Quarterback commit Kayd Coffman, an in-state verbal out of East Kentwood, told SpartanMag's of On3 that his goal was to help the Spartans build the class from inside the state.
"That’s definitely my main thing, just getting the class going," he said. "I’m only an hour away, so anytime anyone is visiting, I can hop on over there and be there, too. That will be a priority for me. I’m only as good as everyone else around me, so we have to get that supporting cast and start building those relationships now.”
Both recruits exhibit the leadership qualities and mentality that the Spartans prioritize in their recruits. For Coach Jonathan Smith, habits and player makeup are bigger than any stars on a recruiting profile. Caudill and Coffman are taking the reins and showing early maturity.
Caudill is 6-foot-5, 215 pounds and listed as an athlete by 247Sports, though he will be a tight end at the college level. He has garnered comparisons to Penn State standout Tyler Warren.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
