Spartans Offer 2026 Three-Star OL From Ohio
The Michigan State Spartans choose some of the toughest recruiting battles in the country, recently having entered the race for one of the most sought-after offensive linemen in next year's class. They extended an offer to 2026 three-star offensive tackle Ben Congdon.
He announced the offer on social media earlier this week.
Congdon is currently a junior at Tuscarawas Valley High School in Zoar, Ohio, roughly an hour south of Cleveland. According to 247Sports, he is the 37th-ranked class of 2026 recruit in the state of Ohio and 55th in the country at the offensive tackle position.
At 6-7, 270 pounds, Congdon has been gaining immense recognition from top programs all over the country with 20 total offers before entering his senior year. The Spartans join the hunt for the star recruit along with schools such as Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Penn State, Ole Miss and many more.
The multi-sport athlete is also a force to be reckoned with on the wrestling mat at Tuscarawas Valley. It is always a good sign when the offensive lineman that is being recruited is also well versed in hand-to-hand combat and has an strong lower half to moves opposing bodies.
There are actually a pair of Congdon's that play on the offensive line for their high school. Ben's older brother and two-star 2025 prospect, Dylan Congdon, is currently committed to play football at Campbell University. The pairing may be a part of the most dominant offensive front in the state.
The Spartans have offered 18 other offensive tackles from the 2026 class with just one committing to another school. They are prioritizing a position that lacked in production last year, allowing a total of 36 sacks in 12 games, an average of three sacks per game.
From the litter of schools that have confidence in Congdon's ability to play at the collegiate level, it would be a major acquisition if the Spartans are able to corral the three-star tackle. Michigan State has always done a fabulous job of recruiting in Ohio, which bodes well for it in this case.
If Michigan State can find a way to land the highly touted offensive tackle, it will say a lot about its recruiting abilities in comparison to other schools. If half of the Big Ten and SEC are in the hunt for Congdon and the Spartans win that battle, there may be a change in scenery coming soon.
