Spartans Offer 2026 Three-Star TE
The Michigan State Spartans refuse to slow down when it comes to their recruiting process and it continues to progress throughout the offseason. The latest offer from the Green and White goes to 2026 three-star tight end Taimane Purcell, he announced via social media on Wednesday.
Purcell recently wrapped up his junior season at Kamehameha High School in Honolulu, Hawaii and is regarded as one of the top prospects in the state. According to 247Sports, Purcell is the fifth-ranked class of 2026 recruit in Hawaii and the 41st-ranked tight end in his class. This kid is a legitimate first-year starter.
From what Purcell has released on tape, he has shown an incredible knack for run blocking and bulldozing opposing secondary defenders. His run-after-catch ability is even better, showing agility and quickness to evade tacklers in open space. There is very high potential in Purcell's game.
At 6-3, 225 pounds, Purcell has his way with defenders at the high school level. He has another full year to develop and grow to be an even stronger force in the middle of the field. He would be a key addition to a Spartan team that relies heavily on their tight end play to be successful.
A litter of schools are gunning for Purcell as he draws nearer to making a program selection. The Spartans are one of 17 teams that have currently offered the star tight end, including Florida, Tennessee, Oregon, SMU, Florida, and Arizona State just to name a few.
Spartans defensive line coach Legi Suiaumoa did a large majority of the recruiting for Purcell. He was the former defensive line and defensive coordinator at the University of Hawaii in 2016 and 2017, with strong ties to the area. Having that connection could be the difference in earning his commitment.
Michigan State has yet to sign a tight end from the 2026 class but has already locked one in from the class prior. 2025 three-star Jayden Savoury will be a sophomore when Purcell gets to campus, and the pairing could be a dangerous duo for opposing defenses in the Big Ten.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.