EXCLUSIVE: MSU TE Commit Savoury Details Remarkable Accomplishment
The Michigan State Spartans were able to make big strides in their home state throughout the 2025 recruiting cycle. One of the keys to the in-state pipeline has been Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, a Division II prep school just outside of Detroit.
Three commitments are from the school -- linebacker DJ White, athlete Bryson Williams and tight end Jayden Savoury. Savoury is a unique prospect, as he didn't play football in high school until his junior year.
He was a basketball player at heart to begin with.
"I've been playing basketball ever since third grade," Savoury had told me in May. "I'd been doing good in basketball, but then my junior year, all the football coaches at my high school were telling me to come out [and play football], and I was a little hesitant at first, but then a lot of the guys on the team encouraged me to play as well. I took a chance, and all praise to God. He's blessed me and given me great opportunities."
So far, Savoury has been blessed with a lot. For one, he is set to sign with the Spartans. He is the No. 1 tight end in Michigan's 2025 class, and while he might lack for experience, he doesn't lack for ability.
"Standout basketball player whose skills on the court translate well over to football," 247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu wrote. "Shows body control and the ball skills and hand-eye coordination to high-point the ball and win in jump-ball situations. Fluid mover who shows suddenness for a bigger body. Lined up in a variety of spots including the slot and in the backfield. Limited reps as a blocker display baseline physicality. ... Very natural athlete who will be a receiving mismatch and potential vertical threat as a move-tight end but also shows enough glimpses as a blocker that he can become a very well-rounded player. Considering how quickly he picked up the game and how much more he can still learn and develop, his ceiling is high."
Savoury has also been blessed as a winner. This past spring, he helped lead the Eaglets to their first-ever state championship victory, a spectacular run with the state's No. 1 player and a Michigan basketball commit, five-star Trey McKenney, that culminated at the Breslin Center.
Now, he has achieved an incredible feat -- he helped lead the school to a Division II state championship victory at Ford Field on Friday, a commanding 35-19 victory over Byron Center. His role was predominantly as a blocker in that contest, which exhibited his improved ability in that area.
For Savoury, helping the prep school win a state championship in both major team sports, both as a vital part -- is a meaningful accomplishment. And a blessing.
All glory to God, I feel like he's really helped me a lot in my journey," Savoury said. "These last two seasons. Both seasons have been lots of ups and downs -- I was ruled ineligible the year before my basketball season two years ago, and then last [season], we won it all, so that meant a lot to me. This year, at the beginning of the football season, I got hurt and had to miss the first few games. So, He's been a real help to me, but I'm really blessed and thankful because not a lot of people even win one state championship, but I won two championships in total and one each different sport. It's a big blessing and very thankful for that."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
