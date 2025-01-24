Spartans Offer Highly Touted 2027 WR
The Michigan State Spartans have another top prospect in their sights as they extend an offer to 2027 wide receiver Chance McPike Jr., he announced via social media on Wednesday. This would be another major addition to the wide receivers room for the Green and White.
McPike is currently a sophomore at Lutheran North High School in Saint Louis, Missouri. Due to him being a young recruit, he has not been given a rating star. Although, looking at the names of other schools that are interested in him, there is a lot of buzz being created around the young star.
The Spartans are now one of seven teams that have already reached out to McPike with an offer. Other top programs such as Ole Miss, Nebraska, Missouri and Tennessee are just a few that have shown interest. It will be a multi-year recruiting process for McPike with two high school seasons left.
Turning 16 years old back in September and standing 6-1, 185 pounds, McPike has a lot of time to grow on the field and in the weight room. By the time he graduates and is ready to join a college sideline, he may add another two inches and 10 pounds, making him a huge problem to defend.
According to McPike, he had a sensational sophomore season that earned him first-team All-State honors. He recorded 42 receptions for 745 yards and eight touchdowns as a wideout. He also spent time as a kick returner with two return touchdowns and a total of 362 return yards.
McPike also broke two school records this past season. Most receiving yards in one game (255) and most receiving touchdowns in a game (four). He is already tearing up the varsity level as a young player and will only excel as the years progress.
If the Spartans are able to market themselves well enough to land an expected three or four-star recruit, they will be receiving an unbelievable talent with immense upside and potential. Even with other top programs in the hunt, the Green and White will always have a fighting chance at the best.
