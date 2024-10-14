Spartans Offer Young, Elite OL Prospect
The Michigan State Spartans have been recruiting the Midwest hard since the arrival of head coach Jonathan Smith. Spartans tight ends coach Brian Wozniak is also the recruiting coordinator and resident Midwestern guru for Michigan State.
For a staff that wants to establish a foothold in the region, not a bad idea to have a certified Wisconsinite helping land players. Wozniak also played football for the Badgers, which is an added bonus. Just the idea of recruiting the Midwest made Wozniak excited in an interview earlier this fall.
"I love it. ... You get to go down and hang out in Ohio for three or four days," Wozniak said. "You kidding me? It's awesome. Got to spend some time in my own college stomping grounds, Wisconsin, and then you get to recruit the state of Michigan. Really, really good high school football. It's been a lot of fun. To me, it doesn't feel like a new landscape, but it almost does because I haven't been in it for so long. So it's cool seeing those older high schools that maybe I knew growing up, playing against, or even my own high school, going in and seeing it. It's been a lot of fun."
The Spartans, fittingly Wozniak, just offered a 2027 Wisconsin prospect with freakish measurables and tools. Cole Reiter is 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds as a sophomore offensive tackle. Those kind of traits will get noticed anywhere, but in Wisconsin, that might be blue-chip status on its own.
Reiter has just four offers so far -- the Badgers, Central Michigan, and dynastic FCS powerhouse North Dakota State (the school that FBS schools want no part of).
The Germantown product has visited just about every Wisconsin home game this season, so it is safe to say the Badgers have already made a deep impression on the young talent.
"Our relationship is developing great," Reiter told 247Sports' Nick Osen. "All of the coaches, every time I talk with them before and after the game, they're always kind with me. They're asking me how football is going, and how life is going. They're really good to me. Coach [AJ Blazek] and [Casey Rabach] are always great."
Reiter said the Badgers are his favorite team so far in this process.
