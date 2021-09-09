Tom Izzo To Visit Ty Rodgers Today

Four star 2022 small forward prospect Ty Rodgers will have Tom Izzo in his home today.

Ty Rodgers is on the home-stretch of his recruiting process heading into his senior season at Grand Blanc High School (Mich.) with a decision looming he's making sure all his boxes are checking before he makes a commitment.

Tom Izzo has been heavily involved with the Grand Blanc standout for quite sometime with a relationship that was developed early on in Rodgers life.

Rodgers released a 'Top Nine' of schools last week which included Michigan State, Alabama, Illinois, Memphis, Michigan, UConn, Marquette, Xavier, and Rhode Island.

Rodgers will also have a visit today with Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats.

Rodgers is the nephew of former Spartan basketball standout Jason Richardson who played under Coach Izzo from 1999-2001 where he was apart of the 2000 National Championship team his freshman season and led the Spartans to another Final Four in the 2001 season before entering the draft where he was drafted fifth overall by the Golden State Warriors.