Top 2024 defensive end Zion Taylor plans visit to Michigan State for spring game

One of the top players in 2024, Zion Taylor is visiting Michigan State for their spring game on April 16th.

Shadow Creek (Pearland, Tex.) 2024 defensive end Zion Taylor remains one of the top early prospects for Michigan State in the 2024 class and now the sophomore has planned a visit to East Lansing for the Spartans spring game on April 16th.

Taylor is one of the top early prospects in the 2024 class and already has 13 offers including Arkansas, Pittsburgh, Texas Tech and Michigan State.

Taylor has trained with Michigan State's defensive pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan since he was in the 8th grade and has a lot of respect for one of the most elite trainers and now coach in the country.

Back in an interview with Spartan Nation's, Kenny Jordan, Taylor had this to say about Brandon Jordan:

"I have a great relationship with coach Jordan and Michigan State. MSU was the first school that offered me so they will always have a special place in my heart. Having coach Jordan there will surely make it feel more like home for me."

Taylor will be one of many visitors for the Spartans for their spring game on April 16th, which we will continually monitor and update as the game gets closer.