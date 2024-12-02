Weekly MSU Football Recruiting Review: Early Signing Period Edition
The Michigan State Spartans are days away from securing a dozen signees on Dec. 4, the first day of the early signing period. And thus ends the 2025 recruiting cycle.
The Spartans currently have 16 commits in the class. Here is a breakdown of the commits ahead of signing day, of which the Spartans could gain and lose some.
This year marks an earlier signing period that normal, spanning from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6.
*All ratings from 247Sports
5-Stars: 0
4-Stars: 1
3-Stars: 15
QB Leo Hannan, Servite (CA), Position: 30, Commitment Date: April 22, 2024
Mobile quarterback with a strong arm and a lot of competitive fire. Fringe four-star and likely should be one. Don't count him out because of Aidan Chiles.
LB DJ White, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 82, Commitment Date: April 27, 2024
Very gifted athlete and a smart football player. Linebacker with safety-like athleticism (formerly a safety and quarterback). Needs to add weight, and how that speed and agility is affected by the weight will have large implications.
LB Di'Mari Malone, Dakota (MI), Position: 62, Commitment Date: May 12, 2024
I think the scouts got Malone wrong. 6-foot-2, over 200 pounds with a frame that can handle another 20 or 30, and he looks good in coverage and handles all facets of the position pretty well. Would not be shocked if he is a hit in East Lansing.
WR Braylon Collier, Perkins (OH), Position: 97, Commitment Date: June 7, 2024
Took a big jump in the class's wide receiver rankings. For good reason, too. Collier is a good route runner and he is dangerous once he makes the catch. A fierce competitor and locker room guy.
IOL Drew Nichols, Murrieta Valley (CA), Position: 100, Commitment Date: June 10, 2024
Smart kid who has Spartans in his family and a father who played at Oregon. Athletic and can likely play either interior spot.
WR Charles Taplin, Red Oak (TX), Position: 166, Commitment Date: June 14, 2024
Don't sleep on Taplin -- he has shown dynamic playmaking ability and a large catch radius. He's Texas tough, too.
TE Jayden Savoury, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 54, Commitment Date: June 17, 2024
Savoury only needed one year of high school football to land on everyone's radar and take the title of Michigan's top 2025 tight end. He is very athletic at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds. His ceiling is high. Savoury could be a big weapon when it's all said and done.
CB George Mullins, South Sumter (FL), Position: 70, Commitment Date: June 22, 2024
Big, physical corner with Florida pedigree and plenty of ball skills.
CB Aydan West, Quince Orchard (MD), Position: 111, Commitment Date: June 25, 2024
Lots of potential, but it will come down to the wire with West. His crystal ball favors Virginia Tech, and he's visited there and Ohio State in the last few weeks.
OT Justin Bell, Dakota (MI), Position: 94, Commitment Date: June 26, 2024
At 6-8, 288 pounds, Bell offers a lot for offensive line coach Jim Michalczik to work with.
DL Cal Thrush, Upper Arlington (OH), Position: 120, Commitment Date: June 26, 2024
Thrush can likely find a home as a true defensive end or as a stand-up rush end.
DL Derrick Simmons, Frankenmuth (MI), Position: 29, Commitment Date: June 27, 2024
The lone four-star in this class. Elite defensive line prospect who could be an All-Big Ten player for the Spartans.
ATH Bryson Williams, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 87, Commitment Date: July 11, 2024
Maybe the most exciting athlete in the Spartans' haul. He's electric. Can play running back or wide receiver. Garners comparisons to Deebo Samuel. Can ace the SAT or ACT, too.
CB LaRue Zamorano III, Centennial (CA), Position: 58, Commitment Date: July 27, 2024
Long, smart, physical corner with the size of a safety. Hits like one, too. Has all of the tools to be a big-time impact player at the college level. Has the right stuff internally to go with a plethora of toughness. Zamorano's a safe bet.
RB Zion Gist, Lincoln-Way East (IL), Position: 150, Commitment Date: Nov. 25, 2024 (via flip from Western Michigan)
Flipped late, has the measurables to be what the Spartans want in a ball carrier.
ATH Terrance "Deuce" Edwards, Trinity Episcopal (VA), Position: 47, Commitment Date: Nov. 27, 2024 (via flip from West Virginia)
Elite athlete who will find a home at corner. Spartan legacy with high character, physicality, and football IQ. Could do big things at Michigan State and be the best player in this class after four years, like Zamorano.
Potential Additions on Signing Day:
Three-star Orchard Lake St. Mary's offensive lineman Antonio Johnson could be the fourth from this year's state championship squad to join the green and white. I'll leave it at this -- I've heard very good things.
Another is Canadian edge Emmanuel Nwaiwu, though he visited Boise State on Nov. 29 and it's looking like he could very well end up with the Broncos.
