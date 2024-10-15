Will Elite, Visiting DL Prospect Be Next MSU Commit?
For head coach Jonathan Smith, Michigan State's 2025 recruiting class has shaped out excellently. Smith's goals of establishing a footprint in the state of Michigan and the Midwest as a whole were accomplished. The Spartans landed 16 total commitments. 10 were from the Midwest. Seven were from the home state.
This class signified what the Smith regime is capable of. What is most impressive is the limited amount of turnaround time the new staff had to make gains in the 2025 class and most importantly, an impression.
Even though Michigan State didn't land every priority target, it finished as a finalist for many and came close. Now, you might as well finish 900th if you don't land a commitment (the great Tom Izzo said that at Big Ten Basketball Media Days in regard to basketball recruiting), but the effort was valiant.
It made a statement: this staff is talented and aggressive on the recruiting trail. Recruiting wins like come-from-behind commit Aydan West and a tightly contested battle for Bryson Williams were only a hint at what this staff is capable of. Rollercoaster ride or sure thing -- the Spartans can find success.
The last commitment the Spartans received was from cornerback LaRue Zamorano III in July (arguably the most talented player in the haul). No. 17 has been elusive so far, but there are notable candidates. Perhaps none are more prominent than Montreal defensive lineman Emmanuel Nwaiwu.
Nwaiwu is an international prospect from Vanier College and one that has flown under the radar. He has the right tools and traits with a 6-foot-4, 250-pound frame. He has good athleticism and an overwhelming, explosive first step. There is a lot to work with.
The Spartans are on him for a reason. They saw him back in May, at the massive Wayne State mega camp. A lot of good prospects and targets came from that camp, and Nwaiwu was a standout in the eyes of the Spartans. Nwaiwu is the No. 134 edge rusher in the class, per 247Sports.
The international recruit has set an official visit for November 22nd. It could be the difference in his recruitment. He will also be visiting Boise State, the other school at the top of his list, as well.
Nwaiwu is a passionate football player. I've spoke to him. He is adamant about growing the game of football in Quebec. He feels Canadian prospects are overlooked. He is correct.
The Spartans have been excellent with their official visits and this staff has proven the ability to win out in tight contests for talent. As the 2025 cycle winds down, the Spartans could very well flex their recruiting ability again and lock up Nwaiwu.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
