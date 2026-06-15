MSU Announces New Jersey Patch Partnership with MSUFCU

A jersey patch is coming to all the uniforms at Michigan State athletics.

The athletic department announced a 10-year partnership with MSU Federal Credit Union that will put a patch on the jerseys and uniforms of all 23 men's and women's varsity sports teams around East Lansing. MSUFCU's logo will also be visible on practice uniforms and across the bumpers of the football team's helmets.

A partnership woven into our history.



Today, Michigan State Athletics and MSUFCU are proud to announce a groundbreaking 10-year jersey patch sponsorship. pic.twitter.com/Q3PXPlPW9m — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) June 15, 2026

What Deal Means

Michigan State is the very first team in the Big Ten to announce a deal like this. Some other notable Power Four squads have put patches on uniforms, including LSU, but the Spartans have gotten out ahead of this pretty quickly.

The athletic department didn't publicly disclose how much money this will generate, but the deal will almost certainly generate multiple millions of dollars over the course of the contract. A corporate logo on uniforms isn't most fans' favorite idea, but it's a mostly non-invasive way to generate additional needed revenue for the Spartan athletic department.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) drops back during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"This historic announcement with MSUFCU only elevates an incredibly strong relationship with a longtime trusted partner," said Jon Palumbo , the current executive deputy AD, COO, and Spartan Ventures CEO, in a university press release .

"MSUFCU is woven into the fabric of the Michigan State community – this patch is a symbol of our rooted history and aligned strategic vision. It also amplifies the continued momentum of our department in the new landscape of college athletics. MSU Athletics and MSUFCU represent Spartans all across the country. We look forward to showcasing our partnership as our teams compete on the national stage."

Lack of Batt in Release

Michigan State University Athletic Director J Batt, right, speaks on stage with MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz during a panel discussion hosted by the Lansing Economic Club on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Kellogg Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is also no mention of athletic director J Batt in the press release, which is another telltale sign that his move to Kentucky is imminent. A partnership of this scale not having a quote from the AD would be highly unusual under normal circumstances.

Spartan Nation has already reported that Palumbo is taking over as the interim AD for now, which makes the fact that he's quoted, not Batt, another sign. There was also a quote from MSUFCU president and CEO April Clobes.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Michigan State hasn't officially announced Batt's departure, nor has Kentucky made the hire official, but it should not be very long there.

The Spartans needed at least a small victory here with Batt's departure. One has to imagine Batt had a hand in getting this deal done, but some positive news for the athletic department is very much needed.

Michigan State Athletic Director J Batt speaks during the introductory press conference for new football coach Pat Fitzgerald on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images