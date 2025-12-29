Michigan State’s Future on Display at Jordan Holiday Classic

Michigan State basketball is off to a strong start this season. An 11–1 record and a No. 9 national ranking heading into conference play have given Spartans fans plenty to be excited about. While the current roster has positioned itself as a Big Ten contender, the future in East Lansing may be even brighter.

Over the weekend, Michigan State signees Ethan Taylor, Carlos Medlock Jr., Jasiah Jervis, and Julius Avent took part in the Jordan Holiday Classic in Brooklyn, New York, offering a glimpse of why the Spartans currently hold the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle.

Stepinac High School basketball star Jasiah Jervis unveils a Michigan State University t-shirt as he announces which college he will be attending and playing basketball at during a ceremony at Stepinac High School in White Plains Nov. 5, 2025. With Jasiah was his mother Falana, his father Rhodes, and brother Jafari. | Seth Harrison/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jasiah Jervis

While not the highest-ranked commit in Michigan State’s 2026 class, Jasiah Jervis has been playing like one of the top players in high school basketball. Ranked 39th nationally by 247Sports, Jervis brings a unique scoring profile that projects as something Michigan State has not often had in recent years.

In an overtime loss to Montverde Academy, Jervis was forced into a go-to scoring role for Archbishop Stepinac. Alongside fellow senior Hassan Kourissi, Jervis carried much of the offensive load, finishing with 25 points on 10-of-26 shooting, including 5-of-15 from three-point range.

While the efficiency wasn’t ideal, Jervis showcased his confidence, shot volume, and defensive upside, adding three steals.

Ethan Taylor

Ethan Taylor is the highest-ranked commit in Michigan State’s 2026 class. Ranked 28th overall, the 7-foot-2 center profiles as an elite rim-running, shot-blocking presence with plenty of room to grow offensively.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play against Oakland during the first half at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against Bishop McNamara, Taylor scored just six points, but his impact went far beyond the box score. He recorded six blocks and dished out four assists, showing off both his defensive instincts and underrated passing ability. While Taylor wasn’t dominant as a scorer, his ability to influence the game without the ball fits seamlessly with what Tom Izzo values in a big man.

Carlos Medlock Jr.

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. moves the ball against Flint Carman-Ainsworth during the second quarter in the Division 1 state semifinal on Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since transferring to Link Academy, Carlos Medlock Jr. has emerged as one of the most productive guards in high school basketball. He currently averages 21 points per game, leading Link and ranking seventh on the EYBL circuit.

Despite being undersized, Medlock’s athleticism and explosive first step allow him to consistently get downhill. Against Bishop McNamara, he finished with 17 points, knocking down three shots from beyond the arc, while also flashing his playmaking ability with several assists. His scoring punch and pace would add a different dimension to Michigan State’s backcourt.

Julius Avent

Feb 21, 2025; Hackensack, NJ, USA; St. Joseph vs. Bergen Catholic in the 68th Bergen County Jamboree boys basketball championship at Fairleigh Dickinson. BC #0 Julius Avent tries to get past SJ #30 Tom Diomedi. | Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Julius Avent may be one of the most underrated players in the 2026 class. Playing for Bergen Catholic, Avent has helped guide his team to a 5–1 record, with its lone loss coming by three points to Sidwell Friends.

At 6-foot-7, Avent is a physical forward with a strong frame capable of holding his own against bigger frontcourt players. In the narrow loss, he led his team with 12 points and also recorded a team-high number of blocks, highlighting his defensive versatility and toughness.

Michigan State’s success this season has provided optimism in the present, but performances like these at the Jordan Holiday Classic underscore just how promising the future may be.

With a recruiting class built on length, versatility, defense, and scoring ability, the Spartans’ 2026 group already looks capable of making an immediate impact in East Lansing. If development continues on its current trajectory, Tom Izzo’s next wave of talent could help sustain Michigan State’s place among the nation’s elite for years to come.

