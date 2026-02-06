2nd Straight Loss Sends Spartans into Another Steep Test

What was supposed to be a bounce-back game against Minnesota quickly turned into a nightmare, as Michigan State suffered its second straight loss.

Throughout the first half, the Spartans looked out of sorts, struggling to find any rhythm on offense while also failing to get consistent stops on defense.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., left, celebrates next to Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr. after a score during the second half on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Star guard Jeremy Fears had a difficult night against the Golden Gophers and was benched for part of the second half, finishing with just 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting from the field. However, the biggest storyline surrounding Fears wasn’t his performance — it was a flagrant foul that led to criticism and accusations labeling him as a dirty player.

While Michigan head coach Dusty May commented on the incident, Tom Izzo addressed the situation after the game, offering both support and accountability.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) celebrates a play against Michigan during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Jeremy’s gotta grow up a little bit,” Izzo said.

Despite the loss, there were some bright spots for Michigan State.

Michigan guard Trey McKenney (1) dribbles against Michigan State forward Jordan Scott (6) during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jordan Scott made the first start of his career and delivered a strong performance, scoring 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 from three-point range. Coen Carr also had a solid night, leading the Spartans with 16 points, while Trey Fort provided a spark off the bench, knocking down big shots in the final minutes to give Michigan State a chance late.

Ultimately, Minnesota held on for a 76–73 victory, improving to 11–12 overall and 4–8 in Big Ten play.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play against Michigan during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, Michigan State faces an even tougher challenge, as the Spartans prepare to take on a red-hot Illinois team ranked fifth in the nation and coming off a dominant 40-point win over Northwestern.

Scouting Illinois

Illinois has been one of the top teams in the country this season, boasting impressive wins over Texas Tech, Tennessee, Iowa, Purdue, and Nebraska.

Feb 1, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Even without star guard Kylan Boswell, the Illini have continued to roll thanks in large part to the breakout play of freshman guard Keaton Wagler.

Wagler has emerged as one of the biggest surprises in college basketball this season. A former three-star recruit out of Shawnee Mission Northwest High School in Kansas, Wagler is now leading Illinois in scoring, averaging 17.9 points per game on 48% shooting from the field and an impressive 44% from three-point range.

Feb 1, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) walks off the court after defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Illinois also features California transfer Andrej Stojakovic, who is averaging 13.5 points per game while shooting 49% from the field, giving the Illini another reliable scoring option with Boswell injured.

After another frustrating loss, Michigan State now finds itself searching for answers as the competition only gets tougher. While performances from Jordan Scott, Coen Carr, and Trey Fort provided encouraging signs, the Spartans will need more consistency — especially from their leaders — to compete with elite teams. With a top-five Illinois squad looming, Michigan State must quickly regroup if it hopes to avoid a third straight defeat and get its season back on track.

