Grading the Michigan State Offense Halfway Through the Season
Michigan State's offense has had its ups and downs this season. As last season’s offensive unit wasn't a strong point last season, head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren have shown improvements with the offensive side of the ball. Not only has the player development gotten better, but so has gathering talent through the portal, as well as the play calling.
During last year's transfer cycle, coach Smith and coach Lindgren brought in 10 defensive transfer players, and there have been standout pieces as well as good depth pieces. Players like Omari Kelley have been a great wide receiver to pair with sophomore receiver Nick Marsh.
With the season at the half way point, lets look at the whole defense and grade them on their season thus far.
Quarterback - B-
If this were last year, Aidan Chiles would have gotten a D+, as there were signs of star potential, but there were too many mistakes. His growth as a quarterback has impressed me a lot as he has progressed so well this season. Through his first four games this season, Chiles had 868 yards, nine touchdowns, and only one interception.
If he were to have production similar to that of these last two games, the grade would have been B+ or an A-. However, the last two games have been a disaster for him as he has only completed 42.5% of his passes for 151 yards and two interceptions.
Chiles has been dealing with an injury in the past two games after a helmet to helmet hit against UCLA. Hopefully, in the second part of the season, Chiles can turn the ship around and play similarly to the beginning of the season.
Running backs - C-
The running back room hasn't been as good as it was with Kenneth Walker or even last season with Nate Carter, but there have been some positives.
Sophomore Makhi Frazier had a great opening game against Western Michigan, as he had 103 yards and a touchdown. Since then, while he has had over 55 yards rushing in every game except against Youngstown State, he has only found the endzone once, against Youngstown State.
The second leading rusher has been Aidan Chiles with 186, as well as five touchdowns, which leads the running back room, which shouldn't happen
Receivers - A
The receiver room has been the biggest bright spot for Michigan State this season. Led by Courtney Hawkins, the wideouts themselves have done their part with the opportunities they've gotten, but issues elsewhere on the offense have limited their ability to impact games.
When a nice ball is delivered, they catch it, and they usually make a guy miss. They have also been strong blockers for the most part. We can all remember costly misses on deep balls to rising star sophomore Nick Marsh. Transfers Omari Kelly and Chrishon McCray have also had impactful moments this season.
All three need to be featured more prominently moving forward. Marsh is an All-Big Ten talent whose numbers might keep him from those accolades, Kelly has been a reliable second option and there haven't been many plays called to get McCray the ball more .
Offensive Line - D
The offensive line has been disappointing this season, as the transfers were thought to make a real impact. Unfortunately, the best offensive lineman, Luka Vinvi, was injured and has been ruled out for the rest of the season, which hurts a lot for the Spartans. Without VinVic, the O-line was abysmal against USC and Nebraska; MSU had a grade of 44.1 and 37.6 on PFF.
However, even with Vinvic in the lineup, the pass blocking has been bad. In the games against Western Michigan and Boston College, the O-line earned a grade of 56.5 and 63.6.
The run blocking has been solid throughout the season, but with the pass blocking being that bad, it's hard to give the offensive line anything higher than a D.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State basketball news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts on why MSU will be a contender in the Big Ten again when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.