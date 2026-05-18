Why Role for Portal Addition Fredrick Moore Crucial for MSU

Michigan State looked in the direction of its most hated rival to improve its wide receiving corps this offseason.

Fredrick Moore committed to MSU on Jan. 9 after three total seasons with Michigan. He has two more seasons of eligibility remaining after taking a redshirt year last year. Moore's role with the Spartans is one of the biggest question marks heading into the fall.

Moore's Career at UM

Sep 14, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Fredrick Moore (3) gets set against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Coming out ot St. Louis, Moore was in that upper tier of 3-star recruits. He chose the Wolverines over other offers from Illinois, Penn State, Texas A&M, Nebraska, and plenty of other Power Four programs. MSU and wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins also offered Moore in February 2022; Moore then took an official visit to East Lansing that June.

For two seasons in Ann Arbor, Moore was more of a backup option. He appeared in 13 games during Michigan's 2023 National Championship season, making four catches for 32 yards across 107 offensive snaps.

Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Fredrick Moore (3) runs with the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the third quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Moore's playing time increased a bit during the '24 campaign. He played in all 13 games that year, getting starts against Northwestern, Minnesota, and in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama. That game against the Crimson Tide was promising for Moore. He caught three passes for 38 yards, including his only collegiate touchdown thus far.

Last fall didn't go according to plan for Moore, though. He appeared in each of Michigan's first four games, but he only got 18 total offensive snaps and was mostly playing special teams. After not playing in the Wolverines' fifth game against Wisconsin, reports surfaced that Moore was shutting it down for the year and planning to enter the transfer portal.

Greg Williams, left, shakes hands with Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald during an introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Role Awaiting at MSU

Going to Michigan State might finally give Moore the chance to become a full-time starter. The Spartans are replacing both of their starting outside receivers from last season. Leading wideout Nick Marsh transferred to Indiana, while Omari Kelly ran out of eligibility.

Starting slot receiver Chrishon McCray is back, but a solid majority of Moore's snaps are out towards the sideline. Moore has still gotten some snaps at the slot, though, and could rotate in whenever McCray needs a snap off.

Michigan State's Fredrick Moore runs after a catch during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The receiver competition should be interesting this coming fall. Notre Dame transfer KK Smith is a serious candidate to become a starter, but Bryson Williams , Charles Taplin , Rodney Bullard Jr. , Samson Gash , and Jackson State transfer Jameel Gardner Jr. will all be competing for snaps.

Moore could be another guy in the running to be the team's punt returner this coming season. It's not something he did at Michigan, but he's been part of punt return units in the past and would fit the role relatively well.

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Fredrick Moore (3) against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images