MSU Football Gets Blunt Critique From Super Bowl-Winning Coach

As Michigan State has now lost to Michigan, a Super Bowl-winning coach is asking why the Spartans are looking so bad

Luke Joseph

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith looks downward during the Spartans' game against USC on Sept. 20, 2025.
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith looks downward during the Spartans' game against USC on Sept. 20, 2025. / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI
Three weeks into the season, Michigan State had a 3-0 record and got a revenge win against Boston College at home after BC beat them in Jonathan Smith's first year.

Now, Michigan State Football has lost to its in-state rival, the Michigan Wolverines, and it seems that the program is in a free fall as they are now 3-5 and 0-5 in the Big Ten. 

As of now, head coach Jonathan Smith has been on the hot seat as the Spartans have been looking worse since their loss to USC. 

What was once a great program, contending for the Big Ten Championship and even making the college football playoff under Mark Dantonio, has now spiraled into a program that is becoming irrelevant.

Michigan State Basketball Legend Magic Johnson, who will always cheer on his Spartans in any sport, wrote about his thoughts on the team on X.

  • “It’s been hard for me to cheer for my Michigan State Football team. They are 0-5 in the Big Ten, the offense is lacking imagination, and the team overall looks uninspired.”

If that wasn't bad enough, our own Hondo Carpenter received a message from a Super Bowl-winning head coach. While speaking with Jonathan Schoop in a recap of the rivalry loss, Carpenter read the message he got and it wasn't positive.

What Was Said

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
  • “Hondo, I'm watching your Sparties because I know how much you love these guys. What the hell is going on? Jonathan Smith, as I told you before they hired him, was a terrific offensive mind. What does the offensive coordinator have on this guy? This is not the way Jonathan Smith calls an offense. Why do you have a mind like his and you're not using him?” 
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith looks on during the second quarter in the game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The unnamed Super Bowl-winning coach would explain that Smith should be the one to call plays and not the offensive coordinator. 

  • “Does anybody else not realize in our sport, Andy Reid calls the plays, and he’s got a lot of hardware, what about Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss? And there are others that I could point out as well. I understand this was a major rebuild. I give Jonathan Smith that, but I'm flabbergasted that this guy is not taking over the offense. What is going on in East Lansing?
Oct 25, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The state of the program is a mess as of right now, and the new athletic director, J Batt, has his work cut out for him. 

As Michigan State heads to Minnesota, Smith has to look in the mirror and make a change with the offense, because what’s going on right now is obviously not working.

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) runs against Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) and defensive back Mason Curtis (25) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hopefully, he can't get it together and remind the Michigan State fandom why he was able to win at Oregon State, and why he was a big-time coaching candidate for multiple schools.

