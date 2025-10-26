Spartan Nation Turn On Their QB After Rivalry Game Loss
Spartan Nation entered into fury after the Michigan State Spartans underwent their fourth loss of the year, and they used that fury to get fired up for their rivalry game against the Michigan Wolverines.
The first possession of the game went to the Spartans, and they had the opportunity to impress the Spartan Nation.
But the patience of fans was already very thin, and when the Spartans' quarterback Aidan Chiles turned the ball over on the first drive of the game, almost all hope had been immediately lost.
When they had gotten the ball back after the turnover, the refs made themselves known when the drive had been dismantled by a missed pass interference call.
Penalties began racking up against MSU afterwards, attaining a false start, delay of game, illegal contact, and pass interference in quick succession.
By the end of the first quarter, the Spartans were down 10-0, with a looming chance for a blowout, all words for anger were expressed by Spartan Nation.
The start of the second quarter lit a spark under the feet of Chiles, and momentum began going the team's way when he was finally able to orchestrate a successful drive and score, making it 7-10.
This, of course, made Spartan fans happy, but as they had been a week before, most needed to see more before they were convinced, especially because of conduct issues and penalties that came from them.
The conduct issues didn't end there either, because the Spartans had already racked up three personal fouls before the half, and it began making fans look at the team in disgust.
Regardless of personal conduct, MSU's defense began to do its job, heating up alongside the offense and getting a good stop so that Chiles could have the ball in his hands again.
Yet another drive was shut down by a missed PI penalty, though, and the refs were under more scrutiny than head coach Jonathan Smith as Chiles failed to score before the half.
MSU entered halftime with the game being much closer than many might have expected, down 10-7, yet Spartan Nation was still upset despite the close game.
Spartan Nation was upset further when the second half began, as the defense was not prepared for the rushing attack of the Wolverines, and more penalty controversy led to another score.
Offensive stalls continued to plague the Spartans, with a lack of scores being abundant in the third quarter as the Wolverines tried to run the clock out.
Michigan worked its way into scoring again to go up against MSU 24-7 near the end of the third, and the mountain left to climb for the Chiles-led offense was beginning to become insurmountable.
The climb began in the fourth quarter with a touchdown catch by Nick Marsh, and a failed two-point conversion that confused many.
Momentum built up off of a fumble recovered by MSU, and it died down at the same pace when the offense stalled out, turning the ball back over on downs.
By then, the game was essentially over, and with a final score of 31-20 from a garbage time score apiece, the future of the Spartans was becoming clear. That future is not in Smith's, or especially not Chiles' favor.
