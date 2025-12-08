The Future of MSU Star Quarterback Aidan Chiles

Michigan State made several significant changes two offseasons ago when Jonathan Smith took over as head coach from Oregon State.

That included bringing several Beavers to East Lansing, including his quarterback, Aidan Chiles. The young QB looked good in his limited action in Corvallis, and the expectation was that he would continue to improve and become a star for the program.

However, that did not happen the way fans expected. Chiles looked good at times throughout the last two seasons, but he never took command of the offense and became a game-changer.

Now that Smith, whom Chiles has played under for the last three years, has been fired and Pat Fitzgerald has taken over, Chiles’ future as the Spartans’ starting quarterback looks to be in doubt.

What might be next for Chiles? Let’s break down possible avenues.

Chiles' future as a Spartan

Fitzgerald has appeared to take a liking to Spartan quarterback Alessio Milivojevic , who played well in Chiles’ absence over the last few weeks of the season. Milivojevic threw 10 touchdown passes in nine appearances in his redshirt freshman season.

Milivojevic did not indicate anything about his future when Smith was fired, and Fitzgerald took over, but a few days ago, he posted photos from the season on Instagram with the caption, ‘Run it back.’

That all but indicates that Milivojevic will return as the Spartans’ quarterback for the 2026 season. If he stays in East Lansing, Chiles will likely compete to get his starting job back from Milivojevic.

It is fair to assume Chiles might enter the transfer portal for a guaranteed starting job elsewhere, although we are not reporting that. With Smith no longer coaching MSU, and Fitzgerald seemingly prioritizing Milivojevic, Chiles may have fallen out of favor in East Lansing.

Chiles could also stay and compete for the starting job, as he has so much raw talent that cannot be taught. Depending on who Fitzgerald hires to be the offensive coordinator, that coach might know how to develop Chiles better than Smith’s staff.

It appears that, in the best-case scenario, Chiles would be competing for the starting job next summer. Fitzgerald likes Milivojevic and made an effort to retain him, likely signaling he wants him to be his starter next season.

Chiles has NFL aspirations, and he won’t get there by sitting on the bench. He may not follow Smith to his next job, but he may also look for a starting job elsewhere.

