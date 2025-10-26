Class of 2026 RB Offered PWO By MSU
Michigan State has decided to go local by extending a PWO (preferred walk-on opportunity) to Cedric Williams. Williams is listed as one of the top running backs in the state of Michigan, as he's crushing it with Detroit Catholic Central.
After being named All-Catholic, Williams received stellar news from the Spartans. Michigan State is extremely interested in the 5'1'' 185-pound RB, but he knows he's going to have to prove his worth.
MSU Extends PWO To Williams
PWOs at this point in the season seem few and far between, but Williams knows it's time for him to shine. He already has ties with MSU as his All-Catholic teammate, four-star wide receiver Samson Gash, committed to the Spartans in June.
While Gash may flip to Alabama, he still proved to be a key way in for Williams. Rivals' Corey Robinson credits Williams for guiding Detroit Catholic Central to their 8-0 record despite facing one of the toughest schedules in the state.
Williams took to social media on October 24 to reveal the offer, "After a great talk with Cole Moore, I'm blessed to receive an offer (PWO) from Michigan State University!"
Williams Work Has Just Begun
While players are often afraid to walk on as there's no guarantee of a scholarship or anything of that kind, all it takes is one opportunity to impress the team. Williams has already formed a relationship with Moore, who is the General Manager of Michigan State Football.
Now, he'll decide the fate of his journey. Williams told Robinson, "It means a lot because they were the first D1 school to show strong interest in me… it just shows that my hard work is paying off.”
247Sports lists Keith Bhonapa as the one to recruit Williams. The Spartans Class of 2026 is currently ranked No. 38 overall, but they don't have a single RB commitment. Williams' initial offer isn't going to change that, but the Spartans' run game could sure use a boost.
Williams is extremely active on social media as he posts his highlights and statistics from each and every week. In Week 8, he surpassed 100 yards (121) on 17 carries. The week prior, he had nine carries for 75 yards with a touchdown in just two quarters played.
With MSU's Class of 2026 continuing to heat up, Williams has flown under the radar. The Spartans have kept a close eye on one of Michigan's top RBs, one who is hoping he can do enough to earn a spot on the team.
