Michigan State WR Coach Courtney Hawkins Gives Exciting Update On Nick Marsh
Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins knows what high-level players look like at his position. The 54-year-old played nine seasons in the NFL following a standout career with the Spartans and, as a coach, has developed players like Jayden Reed, Jalen Nailor and Keon Coleman into professional receivers as well.
From the sound of things, Hawkins might have his next star already on campus in true freshman Nick Marsh, the local four-star talent out of River Rouge High School.
"Nick is a special athlete," Hawkins said after MSU's penultimate spring practice on Thursday. "He's going to be really good. He's got really tremendous ball skills."
Hawkins' battle to bring Marsh to Michigan State was a difficult one. Not only were there scores of other programs vying for the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder's services, but the Spartans' uncertainty during the 2023 season chased several of MSU's recruiting commitments away last season. Through it all, Hawkins was retained by new head coach Jonathan Smith and was able to hold on to his prized recruit.
Now, MSU football enters a new era with a fresh start, looking to return to the prominence this program earned during the height of the Mark Dantonio era. According to Hawkins, Marsh is the type of talent that can get the Spartans back to the top.
"Loves to be coached, which I absolutely love about him," Hawkins said of his freshman. "It's one of the reasons that, when everything went on, that I didn't let it go. Because I'm like, that's the kind of kid that I want to coach. That's the kind of kid that will make Michigan State a better place and a better football program."
There aren't many freshman early enrollees who stand out of teams during spring practice. Most are busy enough trying to adapt to college life and insane schedules, with football kind of taking a back seat early on. By Hawkins' account, however, Marsh doesn't appear to be overwhelmed by all that this spring and has already made his presence felt on the field.
"He's done a great job coming in and competing," Hawkins said. "He competes every single day. He's starting to absorb the offense, he's made some plays this spring. He's shown up. There's been some balls that he caught that you kind of look down and shake your head, like, probably only he could have caught that one."
MSU is thin on experience in its wide receiver room, and not many of the Spartans' outside threats have the size that Marsh immediately brought to campus. Being that big-bodied, physical-type receiver could help the freshman get on the field early on fall Saturdays.
"I'm excited — excited for him, excited for the opportunity to coach him," Hawkins said.
MSU fans will get their first look at Marsh in the Green and White on Saturday when MSU hosts its "Spring Showcase" event at Spartan Stadium.
The Michigan State Spartan Football Spring Green and White Game (Spring Showcase) will be held at the High Cathedral of the Spartan Nation, Spartan Stadium, on April 20, 2024, at 2 p.m.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.