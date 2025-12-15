Early Preview of Michigan State Basketball vs Toledo

Michigan State basketball is coming off an important 76–72 road win over Penn State in Happy Valley. Both teams entered the matchup looking to bounce back from recent losses, as MSU fell in a heartbreaking game against No. 3 Duke, while Penn State was routed 113–72 by Indiana.

Ultimately, it took a career-high 23 points from sophomore Divine Ugochukwu—making his first start at shooting guard—for Michigan State to pull away late. With the win, the Spartans improved to 9–1 on the season and 2–0 in Big Ten play.

Dec 13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Divine Ugochukwu (99) dribbles the ball around the outside of Penn State Nittany Lions forward Ivan Juric (3) during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Michigan State will now return to East Lansing for the remainder of December before resuming conference play. The Spartans’ next matchup comes this week against Toledo, which enters the game with a 5–5 record.

As noted, Ugochukwu delivered a breakout performance, finishing with career highs in points (23) and three-pointers made (five). The senior frontcourt duo of Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper also played key roles. Kohler recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Cooper added 10 points and six boards of his own.

Defensively, however, Michigan State showed some cracks. Each time the Spartans built a multi-possession lead, Penn State responded with a run to tie the game or briefly take control. Overall, the defense struggled to contain momentum, allowing an opponent to score more than 70 points for the first time this season.

Scouting Toledo

Toledo Rockets guard Sonny Wilson (3) defends the shot of Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 83-64. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Toledo enters the matchup coming off back-to-back losses to Oakland and Robert Morris. Despite those setbacks, junior guard Sonny Wilson has been the Rockets’ leading scorer, posting 21 points against Oakland and 16 against Robert Morris.

On the season, Wilson is averaging 16.1 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range.

Wilson is supported by freshman guard Leroy Blyden Jr. and senior forward Sean Craig. Blyden ranks second on the team in scoring at 14 points per game and leads Toledo in assists (five) and steals (two).

Although he struggled against Robert Morris, Blyden delivered one of his strongest performances of the season against Oakland, finishing with 20 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Sean Craig is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, averaging nearly 14 points, eight rebounds, and two assists per game. Against both Robert Morris and Oakland, he scored 15 points and provided consistent production on both ends of the floor.

Unlike Penn State, Toledo does not rely on a single go-to scorer. While Wilson leads the team, five Rockets average more than 11 points per game, and scoring responsibilities have shifted throughout the season.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo, right, meets with Duke's head coach Jon Scheyer before the game on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Michigan State, that balance presents a challenge. Defensive lapses like those seen against Penn State will not be enough against a Toledo team capable of scoring from multiple positions. If the Spartans can clean up their defensive execution, they should be well-positioned to protect home court and keep their momentum rolling.

