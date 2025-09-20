How MSU’s First Opponents Performed After Losing to the Spartans
The Michigan State Spartans have started the 2025 season undefeated on a three-game win streak before entering Big Ten conference play.
But they cannot be where they are now without their essential victories outside of their conference, namely the Spartans' season opener against the Western Michigan Broncos and the Boston College Eagles.
With how close or far apart the final score was in their first two match-ups, how have MSU's previous opponents fared against schools that have higher or lower skill than the Spartans?
Western Michigan Broncos
- The match between the Broncos and Spartans is mostly remembered this season for how good MSU's defense was compared to how they have been the rest of the season, pitching a shutout in their season opener.
- However, it seems as though the Broncos are still struggling against other big ten opponents.
- In week three, they put up another zero offensive point performance against the Fighting Illini of the University of Illinois, and let up 15 more points against Illinois than they did against MSU.
- While that may speak to how the Spartans' offense could be somewhat lacking, MSU was still getting into the swing of things, per se, and against a similarly built defense from the Youngstown Penguins, scored over 40 points.
- Regardless, the Spartans' first opponents of the year have still struggled to play well, and remain at the opposite of MSU's record sitting at 0-3.
Boston College Eagles
- The Eagles game is fresh in the minds of fans and players alike, having happened only two weeks ago, but there has still been much change to the Eagles' talents once their motivation to defend their win streak was gone.
- Compared to a narrow loss the week before, the Eagles' week three match-up faced a Stanford team, one that would widely be argued as worse than the Spartans, which they lost by double-digits, 30-20.
- In a rocky situation after having the chance to get a double overtime victory against the Big Ten Spartans, the Eagles have slipped up, but they still have a chance to play well in the rest of their conference play.
So far this year, MSU's opponents have had a harder time performing well after losing to the Spartans' but they still have much time to grow again, just as MSU's leaders must grow alongside them.
