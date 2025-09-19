Why Michigan State Needs Experienced Leaders to Step Up Now
The Michigan State Spartans are gearing up for conference play.
MSU sputtered to the finish last season after taking a beating against the Big Ten, going 3-6 against the conference and missing a bowl game for the third consecutive season.
Jonathan Smith and the Spartans find themselves in a similar position to begin 2025. They are 3-0 after a scrape-by home opener, a thrilling Week 2 game, and an FCS thumping.
Now, MSU faces its toughest test thus far, traveling west to take on the USC Trojans. Smith’s squad is not projected to take down Lincoln Riley’s explosive offense on the road.
The Spartans could lose this game, and it would not have a major impact on the season outlook. However, if issues arise against the Trojans and persist throughout conference play, MSU may wonder if it will make a bowl game for another year.
If the team wants to prevent that from happening, it must lean on the experienced players on the roster. The Spartans have several players they can lean on as they take on tougher teams.
Michigan State's leaders
That applies to both sides of the football, as MSU has seasoned veterans littered across the roster. While some of Smith’s best contributors are young, sage advice from the older guys goes a long way.
That includes linebacker Wayne Matthews III, who is playing in his fifth season of college football. He and Jordan Hall have been excellent in the linebacking core to start this season.
Both players are leaders in their own right, and if one falls, the other can pick him up.
Grady Kelly and Quindarius Dunnigan have also played several college football seasons, and their experience has helped MSU become a top-10 rushing defense in the nation.
In the secondary, several players have many seasons of football under their belts, including Joshua Eaton, Malcolm Bell, Malik Spencer, Armorion Smith, and Nikai Martinez.
Offensively, Omari Kelly is in year four and playing for his third college team. He has stepped up in clutch moments when the Spartans have needed him, and Aidan Chiles trusts him tremendously.
The offensive line features several seasoned veterans, including transfers Matt Gulbin and Conner Moore. O-Linemen who know how to read defenses and shut down opposing defensive linemen go a long way in conference play.
MSU has experienced players across the roster, and it will lean on those players to lead the young, talented guys to a bowl game.
That’s what you play so many years for.
