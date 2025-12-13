Packers vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 15
The Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos are set to face off in a Week 15 duel between two playoff teams. A win would do wonders for each team's postseason seeding, so let's see who gets the upper hand on Sunday.
You can find my best bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three player props for this interconference showdown.
Packers vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets
- Jordan Love 2+ Passing Touchdowns (+125)
- Troy Franklin Longest Receptions UNDER 14.5 Yards (-115)
- Christian Watson Anytime Touchdown (+190)
Jordan Love 2+ Passing Touchdowns (+125)
Jordan Love has been playing some of the best football of the season of late. He has thrown for a combined seven touchdowns in the Packers' last two games. The Broncos' secondary has been strong this season, but Josh Jacobs has struggled in short-yardage situations, so the Packers may continue to look to the passing game when they get in the red zone. This looks like a great bet at +125.
Troy Franklin Longest Receptions UNDER 14.5 Yards (-115)
The Packers have done a great job of keeping things in front of them this season. They have allowed just 29 passing plays of 20+ yards this season. Let's take advantage of that by betting on one of the Broncos' receivers, Troy Franklin, to fail to haul in an explosive play. His longest reception was just six yards against the Raiders last week.
Christian Watson Anytime Touchdown (+190)
Christian Watson has become a touchdown machine since returning from injury. He's scored in five of his seven games this season and has caught all five of those scores across the Packers' last four games. He's become a consistent target for Jordan Love, seeing a combined 14 targets for eight receptions for 169 yards the past two weeks.
Let's bet him at almost 2-1 odds to score on Sunday.
