Breaking Down MSU and Michigan Defenses Before Rivalry Clash

While going against similar teams, the two rivals have seen very different results.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Omari Kelly (1) runs the ball against Michigan State Spartans edge David Santiago (41) defensive lineman Grady Kelly (16) and defensive back Nikai Martinez (1) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Omari Kelly (1) runs the ball against Michigan State Spartans edge David Santiago (41) defensive lineman Grady Kelly (16) and defensive back Nikai Martinez (1) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Michigan State Spartans are preparing to play an exciting rivalry game against their longtime rivals in the Michigan Wolverines, in which both defenses are called into question.

Since the match will very likely end up close, the outcome will be seen in a few points, so how has MSU performed on the defensive side of the ball when compared to their rivals, in games where they played the same opponents?

MSU And Michigan VS USC

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) converts on fourth down against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
  • Both the Spartans and the Wolverines suffered deep losses to the University of Southern California Trojans, who have one of the best offenses in the nation, but the Wolverines' final stats show out a bit better than MSU's.
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Bryan Jackson (21) gets past Michigan Wolverines linebacker Cole Sullivan (23) and runs for a touchdown in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
  • It shows in the final total yards for the Trojans, in which MSU had let them have 523, where Michigan gave them 489, but the total is too close to draw major comparisons.
  • However, the Spartans were better able to defend the pass attack by over 30 yards, while Michigan was better in the rushing game, showing weaknesses that MSU should focus on and things for themselves to put to work.

MSU And Michigan VS Nebraska

Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Joshua Eaton (7) defends Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images
  • The Cornhuskers reveal one of MSU's biggest weaknesses by that 11-point difference, in which the offense will stall out and give their opponent much better starts than they should be getting.
  • Whether the Spartans choose to tackle that issue by punting the ball more often or to disregard the issue entirely, MSU will need to pay vital attention to where they are allowing opponents to start with the ball.
Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
  • As for Michigan's weaknesses, they had flipped from a weakness in rushing to one in pass defense, in which they let up 90 more yards than the Spartans.
  • If their defense keeps on flipping itself on its head, then the dual threat ability of Aidan Chiles will be the key to keeping Michigan on their toes and never letting them know what's coming, hopefully leading to a huge collapse on the Wolverines' part.
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith looks on against Western Michigan during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The MSU VS Michigan rivalry game will be one of the biggest for the program in all of Head Coach Jonathan Smith's career, and if he can get his defense together while exploiting Michigan's defense, then huge hopes will be on the way in East Lansing.

