Breaking Down MSU and Michigan Defenses Before Rivalry Clash
The Michigan State Spartans are preparing to play an exciting rivalry game against their longtime rivals in the Michigan Wolverines, in which both defenses are called into question.
Since the match will very likely end up close, the outcome will be seen in a few points, so how has MSU performed on the defensive side of the ball when compared to their rivals, in games where they played the same opponents?
MSU And Michigan VS USC
- Both the Spartans and the Wolverines suffered deep losses to the University of Southern California Trojans, who have one of the best offenses in the nation, but the Wolverines' final stats show out a bit better than MSU's.
- It shows in the final total yards for the Trojans, in which MSU had let them have 523, where Michigan gave them 489, but the total is too close to draw major comparisons.
- However, the Spartans were better able to defend the pass attack by over 30 yards, while Michigan was better in the rushing game, showing weaknesses that MSU should focus on and things for themselves to put to work.
MSU And Michigan VS Nebraska
- Against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Spartans actually had a much better game than the Wolverines yard-wise, but the final score was better by 11 points for the Wolverines.
- The Cornhuskers reveal one of MSU's biggest weaknesses by that 11-point difference, in which the offense will stall out and give their opponent much better starts than they should be getting.
- Whether the Spartans choose to tackle that issue by punting the ball more often or to disregard the issue entirely, MSU will need to pay vital attention to where they are allowing opponents to start with the ball.
- As for Michigan's weaknesses, they had flipped from a weakness in rushing to one in pass defense, in which they let up 90 more yards than the Spartans.
- If their defense keeps on flipping itself on its head, then the dual threat ability of Aidan Chiles will be the key to keeping Michigan on their toes and never letting them know what's coming, hopefully leading to a huge collapse on the Wolverines' part.
The MSU VS Michigan rivalry game will be one of the biggest for the program in all of Head Coach Jonathan Smith's career, and if he can get his defense together while exploiting Michigan's defense, then huge hopes will be on the way in East Lansing.
