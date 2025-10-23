Highlighting the Positives from MSU’s Last Game vs Wolverines
Rivalry games are like none other in any sport, and that rings true for the Michigan State Spartans in their yearly match-ups against the Michigan Wolverines, especially when they have dominant runs.
In that game, there were many issues that caused the team to lose 24-17, but they also had many pros and growth in players who have returned for another bout.
So what did MSU do well in their 2024 brawl with the Wolverines, and what has improved?
MSU's Pros In 2024 Against Michigan and Their Improvements
Aidan Chiles
- The starting quarterback at MSU, Aidan Chiles, had a monster game against Michigan, in which he threw 17/23 for 189 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.
- His play gave the Spartans a strong chance to beat the then-reigning champions, and he has come back for another round, off of some very strong play. It looks as though he will have another monster game against the Wolverines this year.
Jack Velling and Nick Marsh
- Tight end Jack Velling and wide receiver Nick Marsh were both present in the last match between the two rivals, and even with an extra number one target in Montorrie Foster Jr. still ahead of them, they combined for eight catches, 82 yards, and one touchdown.
- They excelled even when they had an extra name in front of them, and now that Foster Jr. has since moved on, the pairing will have even more chance to shine against their familiar rivals alongside their growth in this past season.
Malik Spencer
- One of MSU's top safeties in Malik Spencer, topped the charts in MSU's defense against Michigan last year, and he has kept up his high level of play this year.
- He has been on track to match what he put up last year, seven solo tackles and three assisted tackles, and will be a key part of the Spartans' defense in their hopes of rebounding.
MSU has a lot on its plate going into its Week 9 match against Michigan, but they have a lot of pros on its side.
If they can maximize those while minimizing their mistakes, then the Spartans will see major improvements and consistency come to their squad.
