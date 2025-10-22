MSU's Jaxon Kohler Excited to See Fans Again, Bring Energy
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- There are not many players out there who scream into the crowd more than Michigan State senior forward Jaxon Kohler.
On Thursday, Kohler will get his first chance to do it in the Breslin Center for the first time since March. The Spartans will be facing Bowling Green in an exhibition game that will begin at 7 p.m. ET.
Kohler spoke on Tuesday evening about how much he is looking forward to getting back to competition, his trademark yell, and about how he just likes to be the player that brings a jolt of energy into things.
Video of his availability can be viewed below.
Watch Jaxon Kohler here:
In addition, a partial transcript of the video has been provided.
Transcript
KOHLER: For us, this is a year-round sport. There is no time off. Even after the NCAA Tournament game, we go back to work because we know what it takes to achieve our dreams, and to achieve our dreams, this has to be a yearly thing. No time off or 'starts here, ends here.'
This is life for us. Life doesn't start or end on a certain day. This is our life.
Q: What do you like about this team, from what you have seen?
KOHLER: Honestly, there is so many things that I love about this team. Not just like, but I love about this team.
We really emphasized how much chemistry we needed for this team because of how much it worked last season, and I feel like we have more chemistry and more togetherness than this team last year.
We're tougher, we're bigger, we can shoot better, and we kind of have that extra gear of grit. We're ready to smack the floor and get our guys hyped for energy, stuff like that.
Q: Even more (chemistry) than last year? Because last year's team was pretty tight.
KOHLER: It was very tight. Last year's team was a very special team. I love that team. That was the best year of basketball that I've ever had. But I'm telling you that this year, people are going to be shocked about what we can do.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Jaxon Kohler's press conference when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.